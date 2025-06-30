The Raspberry Pi has been used for many things over its lifetime, and we’re guessing that many of you will have one in perhaps its most common configuration, as a small server. [Thibault] has a Pi 4 in this role, and it’s used to back up the data from his VPS in a data centre. The Pi 4 may be small and relatively affordable, but it’s no slouch in computing terms, so he was extremely surprised to see it showing a transfer speed in bytes per second rather than kilobytes or megabytes. What was up? He set out to find the bottleneck.
We’re treated to a methodical step-through of all the constituent parts of the infrastructure between the data centre and the disk, and all of them show the speeds expected. Eventually, the focus shifts to the encryption he’s using, both on the USB disk connected to the Pi and within the backup program he’s using. As it turns out, while the Pi is good at many things, encryption is not its strong point. Some work with htop shows the cores maxed out as it tries to work with encrypted data, and he’s found the bottleneck.
To show just how useful a Pi server can be without the encryption, we’re using an early model to crunch a massive language corpus.
Header image: macrophile, CC BY 2.0.
One thought on “Chasing A Raspberry Pi Bottleneck”
Poor guy, wound up buying a MinisForum UM880 Plus.
I don’t get it when big companies are throwing out Lenovo Tiny, Dell Micro and HP Mini machines left and right. I got one with a 12th gen Pentium chip for $118 last year, had a 2 year refurbished warranty! Came in the OE box with stand, keyboard and mouse. I also got a 7th gen i3 Dell Micro from Goodwill for $8 last year, came with a 128GB Sata SSD.
Something like the Lenovo m720q can host 4 NVMe drives with a PCB available on Github. If you get the very similar P330 motherboard that goes to 5 NVMe (the two original, and 3 more from the custom adapter).
MinisForum has crazy mindshare though.
I’m glad he did the testing, but sorry he splashed out for a crazy expensive ‘NUC’ (for context I got a touchscreen 7840u Lenovo T14 Laptop for similar price to the 880 Plus, also built a 2L ThinITX PIO for similar price and that included a $300 RTX4060 Low profile and GaN power brick)
I understand he will run some different applications on it and likes just ordering a box, I obviously love building the hardware.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)