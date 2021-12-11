Has DIY Become Click And Buy?

We are living in great times for DIY, although ironically some of that is because of all the steps that we don’t have to do ourselves. PCBs can be ordered out easily and inexpensively, and the mechanical parts of our projects can be ordered conveniently online, fabricated in quantity one for not much more than a song, or 3D printed at home when plastic will do. Is this really DIY if everything is being farmed out? Yes, no, and maybe.
It all depends on where you think the real value of DIY lies. Is it in the idea, the concept, the design? Or in its realization, the manufacturing? I would claim that most of the value actually lies in the former, as much as I personally enjoy the many processes of physically constructing the individual parts of many projects.
For instance, I designed and built a hot-wire CNC foam cutter recently. Or better, I designed a series of improved versions, because I never get anything right on the first try. All along the way, I 3D printed new and improved versions of the plastic parts, ironing as many of the little glitches out as I had patience for. This took probably a good handful of weekends’ time, spread out over a couple months, but in comparison to time spent testing, fixing, and redesigning, very little time or effort was spent in the physical building.
Moreover, I bought most of the parts at the hardware store. The motor controller shield and cheap Arduino clone came from eBay. And even those that I did manufacture myself, the 3D-printed bits, were kind of made by a machine — my experience of the whole process wouldn’t have been any different if I ordered them out.
Of course craftsmanship still exists, and we see that in Hackaday projects all the time. Heck, I’ll admit that I still enjoy a lot of the process of making things with my own hands for its own sake. It’s peaceful. But if there’s one thing that the rapid proliferation of ideas and projects that have been facilitated by 3D printing and cheap short-run PCB services, it’s that the real value of many projects lies in the idea, and the documentation. Which is to say, I gotta get around to writing up that foam cutter…
15 thoughts on “Has DIY Become Click And Buy?”
No fries with my DIY please!
I think if you buy an Arduino or clone, an LED, and a resistor, download an IDE and a sketch, put them together and end up with a blinky, you have still retained the essence of DIY.
Likewise, buying a knock down shelving unit, painting or staining it, and assembling it, is still DIY.
Putting a K & N filter on your car, or rotating its tires is DIY.
“It’s not DIY unless you wind your own coils!”
Seriously, more complex parts being available means you can do more.
I suffer from Helixophobia (fear of winding coils), so store-bought coils are a godsend for me.
Would you be allowed to buy wire? And how about the cores? Or the LCR meter?
Few people make their own soldering iron or multimeter. And if you etch your own PCBs, you probably buy the PCB material and chemicals. I think we always end up buying base materials. And I propose it’s still DIY when you order the parts to build your project. I don’t intend to make my own resistors, capacitors, crystals, semiconductors and such, to build a controller, to use in my next project, when the project itself is what I really want to work on. Unless, off course, your project is to design and build that processor. Then you probably order a bunch of 74xx ICs. And if you intend to build your own logic IC’s, you end up buying a lot of transistors or silicon wafers.
But somehow to me it feels like cheating when I use a ready made and assembled board. I prefer to choose components and design the PCB myself, but that might be just personal preference. The people who do use ready made boards probably get a lot more done than me. It’s the same with programming languages. I love to fiddle with assembly, but the people who choose to use higher languages might have written an entire application by the time I figured out multiplication.
And luckily we’re not all the same. That would be a boring world.
Winding coils isn’t hard. Inductor cores are hard to come by at low quantities from regular parts suppliers. Kids these days don’t seem to like hands on work at all. e.g. etch PCB, solder, make simple mechanical parts.
I have reused the inductor cores for my custom parts. When I unwind them, I count the number of turns. With that info you can figure the number of turns needed for new inductor values *without* using a LC meter. I built a couple of the open source LC meters.
There are many viewing angles to DIY. What matters is what the person gets happy with, be it building from the minimal parts, or buying entire sub-assemblies already built.
The only part when the use of the word becomes kind of an inconvenience is when googling for something and when one wants specifically one kind of other.
Good point!
Depends what you’re building, doesn’t it?
If your project is a microcontroller, then buying an arduino clone isn’t DIY.
If your project is a foam cutter, then buying a ready-made one isn’t DIY.
But if your project is a CNC foam cutter, then an arduino clone controlling a store-bought cutter is.
I think that this article’s title question is missing the fact that much of today’s DIY is orders of magnitude more sophisticated that in the past. Compare a 40 year old DIY article for a shortwave receiver with a recent article for an SDR receiver. And of course the new possibilities in DIY firmware and software running on small ‘commodity’ SBCs, which didn’t exist before. I wouldn’t call 3D printing a shortcut; it’s an art to design something successfully. And the ability to buy already-built functional blocks for pennies means that the maker’s time can be spent at a higher level of design. I can put a month into designing a DC-DC converter, sourcing the parts, iterating… or I can buy a handful of working and tested converters for $10, and put that month into the project that requires the DC-DC converter.
There are still relatively timeless DIY pursuits like woodworking, the appeal and the satisfaction from that will always remain. But for more technical DIY, it’s an amazing time! I was doing electronic DIY 50 years ago… and I much prefer today’s opportunities.
This is what I was thinking too. I remember back in the day we had to write our own serial drivers for our CP/M machines. Nobody writes serial drivers anymore, that problem is solved. That doesn’t mean we’re not programmers.
Similarly back in the day I built my own usbserial dongle but nowadays I can buy one for $3.
This frees me up to go higher up the scale and not have to deal with the minutae. So I’ve got prefab OLED displays I’ve got prefab stepper drivers I’ve got prefab RF modules but in the end the project itself is still mine and a far sight more sophisticated than it would have been if I’d had to build all those parts from scratch.
Ooh. Yes, please do a write-up for the CNC foam cutter. :-)
The best answer is that DIY is doing what makes you happy.
You could take any kind of extreme view and make a game of it. Perhaps it isn’t DIY if you use integrated circuits.
It all has to be done with discrete transistors. Or it isn’t DIY if you use someone elses software. So using the arduino GUI is definitely out, all programming must be done bare metal. But this turns it all into some kind of rules game. Do you have to mine or and smelt your own metal? Make your own fiberglass?
The truth is that every person should set their own rules and not care what anyone else thinks. But of course if you are trying to “earn cred” on social media, then I suppose you end up playing some kind of externally defined game.
For a lot of the things I do, it is more the journey than the destination. I like getting some kind of new board and then learning how it works, writing bare metal code and whether I end up with anything useful or not doesn’t matter. But not always, sometimes I actually want to end up with a working device in a reasonable amount of time.
I am considering learning about leatherworking. I have a few things I would like to make, and being able to make exactly what I want is appealing. But I really don’t want another hobby and rabbit hole. I could find someone with skills and pay him or her to make things for me. Or I could just get online and click and spend money.
What about the old heathkits? Is that DIY? Some would say so of course, but once you connect all the dots and end up with a working gadget, do you even understand how it works? That’s not the kind of DIY hacking that I want to do.
Back when I was starting with electronics, for some reason I didn’t consider building kits or designs found from books “really DIY” because I had not designed it myself. Now I can agree on the opposite viewpoint, is it really DIY if you don’t build it yourself?
Personally I’d say it depends on if it’s something you’ve learned/acquired some information, and/or acquired/improved some of your skills from doing.
But I’d also emphasize the “personal touch” part, although primarily in the functional sense.
