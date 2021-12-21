Those guys at Stanford must be watching a lot of James Bond movies. Their latest invention is a laser that can image an entire room through a keyhole. We imagine that will show up in a number of spy movies real soon now. You can see the code or watch the video below.
The technique is called NLOS or non-line-of-sight imaging. Previous approaches require scanning a large area to find indirect light from hidden objects. This new approach uses a laser to find objects that are moving. The indirect data changes based on the movement and an algorithm can reverse the measurements to determine the characteristics of the object.
If you are worried about the neighborhood peeping Tom, you can probably relax. The recovered images are amazing, but not particularly high-quality. Still, considering they were made indirectly, they are great, but you are not going to make out fine details.
As you might expect, the work is computationally intensive. The GitHub repository has Python code as well as data you can use if you don’t want to build your own laser setup. You can use CUDA to speed up the computations if you have a GPU with enough memory.
NLOS imaging isn’t exactly new, but there are still new ways to do it waiting to be found. We love novel uses of lasers. We’ve seen laser logic gates. We still want to try the laser oven.
6 thoughts on “Laser Sees Through Keyhole”
Cool!
That should bring in the government funding!
So… is the beam continous? That would make it difficult to read the reflection, I imagine the 3rd reflection is many orders of magnitude less than the transmitted beam. But if it was quickly pulsed, Time of Flight measurements would be useful in determining the reflections.
This is a little like synthetic aperture radar, or I guess in this case, lidar, but instead of moving the emitter & detector, they move the subject.
I remember a similar article from several years back, possibly also featured here on HaD, in which they were imaging around corners. I’m guessing the technology might have moved on a bit since then.
Presumably defeatable by a swatch of Vantablack strategically positioned on the wall opposite the keyhole :)
Or pretty much anything that might cause rays to scatter or be absorbed in a way other than what they’re expecting. Even an opaque cup glued to the wall would bring everything to a halt. Personally, I just don’t use locks with keyholes that allow people to look into a room. The video didn’t actually use a keyhole as it was in the middle of the door and looked more like a peephole. You could also just use one of those peepholes that has the metal cover that falls into place when you’re not actively looking through it. These types of demos are interesting for sure, but almost always based on doing pointless things. If you can see through the peephole, and the subject is moving, why not just wait for them to move into view? Yes, you can probably think of ways my idea wouldn’t work, and I could think of new ways it would. My point is, the same result can be had much simpler.
Oh yeah… and if it’s not IR light, people will notice that bright laser spot on the wall. If you’re lucky they cover the hole. If you’re not, they shoot a bunch of bullets at you through the door.
