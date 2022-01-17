[Dries Depoorter] has a knack for highly technical projects with a solid artistic bent to them, and this piece is no exception. The Flemish Scrollers is a software system that watches live streamed sessions of the Flemish government, and uses Python and machine learning to identify and highlight politicians who pull out phones and start scrolling. The results? Pushed out live on Twitter and Instagram, naturally. The project started back in July 2021, and has been dutifully running ever since, so by now we expect that holding one’s phone where the camera can see it is probably considered a rookie mistake.
This project can also be considered a good example of how to properly handle confidence in results depending on the application. In this case, false negatives (a politician is using a phone, but the software doesn’t detect it properly) are much more acceptable than false positives (a member gets incorrectly identified, or is wrongly called-out for using a mobile device when they are not.)
Keras, an open-source software library, is used for the object detection and facial recognition (GitHub repository for Keras is here.) We’ve seen it used in everything from bat detection to automatic trash sorting, so if you’re interested in machine learning applications, give it a peek.
5 thoughts on “Machine Learning Detects Distracted Politicians”
I wonder if it can also detect when they are sleeping.
>soul: undetected
IT’S ALIVE!
Flemmish politicians?
Flemmia? Flemland?
The People’s Democratic Republic of Flemm?
The United State of Flemmistan?
it’s a neat project but i’m not sure i get the point. not only is a lot of legislative process bog boring, but it’s often important to coordinate with a wide variety of people (including constituents!) in order to be a good legislator. the ability to communicate with people outside of the chamber actually increases their ability to stay in the chamber and pay more attention to deliberations. if they had to go outside just to talk to their aides, they would miss a lot more.
Four of the seven people in the pic are using phones. Two more, just as distracted, have a tablet or laptop. The hands of the last are off the bottom of the pic so we can’t tell what is distracting him. Evidently if you don’t want to be called out by name with colorful rectangles, use the bigger, clunker device.
