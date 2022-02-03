Remember the Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020? We sure do, and it looks like our old friend [Vije Miller] does as well, while seemingly harboring a somewhat morbid fascination about how much paper every bathroom visitor is consuming. And to that end, we present his IoT toilet sheet tracker.
His 3D printed roll holder has a Hall effect sensor that counts revolutions of the roll and sends it to a NodeMCU. The number of sheets per roll is entered when the roll is changed, so some simple math yields the number of sheets each yank consumes. Or at least a decent estimate — [Vije] admits that there’s some rounding necessary. The best part of the build is the connection to Thingspeak, where sheet usage is plotted and displayed. Go ahead and check it out if you dare; at the time of writing, there was an alarming spike in sheet usage — a sudden need for 68 sheets where the baseline usage is in single digits. We shudder to think what might have precipitated that. The video below is — well, let’s just say there’s a video.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen bathroom-based projects from [Vije Miller]. A few years back there was an attempt to freshen the air with plasma, and his IoT shower valve controller probably never scalded anyone accidentally.
Thanks to [Fiona Grutza] for the tip.
[via r/arduino]
7 thoughts on “Keep Track Of Toilet Paper Usage With This IoT Roll Holder”
What do I have to pay for you to not show this to the facilities department where I work?
I can just see the memos now….
So many questions. Will we need some sort of gross biometric sensor to determine against whose TP account paper consumption should be charged? What happens when the roll is placed the other way around? Can a feature be added to applaud/reprimand the user based upon amount of paper used (based upon voiding vs defecating)?
This is a good first start however to be more accurate, I would think sensing the perforations between the sheets using an LED/photo detector and keeping the hall effect sensor to determine direction of role would be good improvements.
I am pretty sure the FBI want to talk with you now…
At last I can justify buying a 3D printer.
Silly stuff like this reminds me of one of my first college courses (mid-1970s) in engineering design graphics (mechanical drawing) when we were tasked by the professor to design a woman’s bra.
What a wonderfully shitty idea…
I had to laugh … When I was single and 20-ish, a 4-pak would last me two months. Fast forward when I have a wife and three daughters, I though about putting graphite bearings on the dispenser because it was overheating from use :) LOL
