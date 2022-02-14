Back when LCD character displays based on the HD44780 controller were the bee’s knees, a way to make them easier to work with came in the form of “backpack” PCBs, which provided an accessible serial interface and superior display handling at the same time. [Barbouri] has updated that idea with a backpack board that mounts to OLED displays using the US2066 display driver, and provides an I2C interface with powerful and convenient high-level functions that make the display simple to use.
On the software side, the backpack uses this I2cCharDisplay driver project which provides functions like cursor control, fading, display shifting, and of course writing characters or strings. While [Barbouri] designed the board specifically to accommodate Newhaven Slim Character OLED displays, it should in theory work with any US2066-based OLED character display. [Barbouri]’s design files for the Slim-OLED Display backpack board are available for download directly from the project page (link is near the bottom), or boards can be purchased directly from OSH Park.
OLED technology is nifty as heck; we’ve seen some neat tricks done by stacking transparent OLED displays, and even seen OLEDs made in the home lab.
One thought on “Backpack Board For OLEDs Boasts Fancy Features”
Whenever I try to design one of these boards for the common LCD1602 / 2004, I always end up at the same place.
I want to control the contrast – so PWM into a capacitor to get -ve to +ve range and another cap to filter out the AC of the PWM and a temp sensor to compensate but hey most uC’s already have that. I want at least on/off control of the backlight or a brightness control or even in some cases RGB or a bicolor LED so I have a color (Flashing RED) to indicate an alarm condition that can easily be seen from a distance. Once again any brightness / color control has to be filtered so that the PWM doesn’t interact with the display refresh rate unless you just go with 3 colors from a bicolor LED.
Ok, So need a couple of passive analogue bits and bobs. So I just add an 8 bit serial to parallel shift register and run the display in 4 bit mode and I’ve saved enough pins not to have to worry about any additional board on the back of the LCD.
The standard add-on boards won’t do the extra features and they’re always a serial to parallel expander of some sort. I think a board with a cheap PIC would probably do all I want and actually bring it down to one simple I2C or SPI device with phantom registers for the extra features.
So yeah, could have done it with a 74LS575 or any 8 bit SIPO register.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)