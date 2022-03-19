Levy’s Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution is something like required reading for the hacker subculture, and Hackaday by extension. The first section of that book is all about early hackers and their adventures with the PDP-1 at MIT. The PDP-11 has earned a special place in hacker history for being the minicomputer used to write the first Unix. We’re always amazed to find how many of our readers have stories about programming PDP microcomputers, usually the PDP-11. Those of us young enough to have missed out on the PDP experience often have something of a second-hand nostalgia for the old machines. An exceptionally detailed article over at Ars Technica promises to get us started reliving the glory days, even if it is for the first time.
It turns out that there’s an emulator for the old minicomputers, the History Simulator, abbreviated SimH. The article gives step-by-step instructions to get the emulator running, booting Unix 2.11 on a virtual PDP-11. The fun doesn’t stop there. The write-up includes an intro the the PDP-11 hardware, and a crash-course to assembly programming for the beast. It’s a great look at how the stack, branching, and subroutines work under the hood. Most of it still applies to computing today, so it really is worth the read.
The image above is “PDP-11” by ToastyKen, and is licensed under CC BY 2.0
2 thoughts on “Reliving Second-Hand Nostalgia With The PDP-11”
UNIX was not written on a PDP-11, it was written on the PDP-7, then ported to a Interdata 8/32. The PDP-11 certainly shares quite a bit of relevant history with UNIX and the PDP-7, but UNIX predates the venerable 11 by about a year.
My aerospace employer of the ’90s (still) used PDP-11/70s to run the missile hardware test benches, which the company wouldn’t re-host because of the risk and hassle of rewriting what became 20 years worth of legacy bespoke test libraries and tools. While I was on-board with seeing to their daily care and feeding, and running the tests, I dreaded taking time to code one.
Why? Because the test bench in my lab could connect to a 3 DOF hardware-in-the-loop simulator next door, featuring a hydraulic fixture for the seeker, an anechoic chamber with rf feeds, the whole thing run on SunOS -> Solaris hosts with Mercury parallel processor boards. It spoiled me with the X GUI, vi, not having to page memory in code, a nicer/faster development environment. So, I switched departments to play with the newer stuff.
It was one thing to *get to* go retro as a hobby, another to *have to* go retro to get the job done.
