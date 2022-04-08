Just In Case You Want To Charge Your Neighbor’s Tesla

Tesla vehicles have a charging port that is under a cover that only opens on command from a charging station. Well, maybe not only. [IfNotPike] reports that he was able to replay the 315MHz signal using a software defined radio and pop the port open on any Tesla he happened to be near.

Apparently, opening the charging port isn’t the end of the world since there isn’t much you can do with the charging port other than charging the car. At least, that we know of. If history shows anything, it is that anything you can get to will be exploited eventually.

Apparently, it was as simple as record and replay to get the sesame to open. However, if you are too lazy to get to do your own recording, GitHub can help you out.

While this seems benign, it also seems like it would have been easy enough to avoid this problem. We get that you don’t want something as mundane as having to push a button to open your charging port, but we can think of half a dozen ways that would work fine and wouldn’t be subject to people opening your hatch from a long distance away.

Cars seem to have a history of having worse security than garage door openers. Seriously.