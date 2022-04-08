Tesla vehicles have a charging port that is under a cover that only opens on command from a charging station. Well, maybe not only. [IfNotPike] reports that he was able to replay the 315MHz signal using a software defined radio and pop the port open on any Tesla he happened to be near.
Apparently, opening the charging port isn’t the end of the world since there isn’t much you can do with the charging port other than charging the car. At least, that we know of. If history shows anything, it is that anything you can get to will be exploited eventually.
Apparently, it was as simple as record and replay to get the sesame to open. However, if you are too lazy to get to do your own recording, GitHub can help you out.
While this seems benign, it also seems like it would have been easy enough to avoid this problem. We get that you don’t want something as mundane as having to push a button to open your charging port, but we can think of half a dozen ways that would work fine and wouldn’t be subject to people opening your hatch from a long distance away.
Cars seem to have a history of having worse security than garage door openers. Seriously.
2 thoughts on “Just In Case You Want To Charge Your Neighbor’s Tesla”
So what?
I can open the ‘charger port’ on almost any ICE car on the road (you may know it as the gas cap), and I’m not aware of any wide-spread shenanigans.
Why couldn’t it be enough to say that Teslas open their charger doors when they get close to a charging station, which emits a simple signal in the 315 MHz frequency range?
“Tesla vehicles have a charging port that is under a cover that only opens on command from a charging station.”
Is there really no other way to open the charging port on a Tesla? Really? There’s no button, lever, menu item, etc?
A claw hammer or angle grinder would probably also work, but it wouldn’t be the same.
