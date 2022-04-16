We’ve noticed a couple of things about the “Widget from a Single Bolt” genre of metalworking videos. The first thing is that almost all of them need to use a freakishly large bolt, and many of them also rely on other materials to complete the build. And secondly, these builds all pretty much depend on a lathe to transform the bolt into the intended widget.
While this single-bolt pneumatic graving tool build is guilty on that first count, it somehow manages to avoid needing a lathe. Not that [AMbros Custom] wouldn’t have greatly benefited from a lathe to make this somewhat specialized and unusual tool a reality. A graving tool or graver is used during metal engraving, the art of making controlled cuts into flat metal surfaces to render complicated designs. A powered graver like this can make engraving faster and more precise than a traditional manual graver, which is typically powered by light taps with a special hammer.
The lathe-less build [AMbros] undertook was quite ambitious given the number of moving parts and the tight tolerances needed for a pneumatic tool. The real hero here is the hand drill pressed into service as an impromptu lathe; teamed with various tools from files to emery cloth to even a Dremel and an angle grinder, it did a respectable job turning down the various parts. The entire build is shown in the video below, and it’s worth a watch just to see what ingenuity can accomplish when coupled with sheer persistence.
Hats off to [AMbros] for sticking with what was admittedly a problematic build, and here’s hoping a lathe is in his future. With that, he may be able to pull off other impressive “single-bolt” builds, like this combination padlock. Or throw another bolt or two in and pull off this cryptex-like safe.
[via Instructables]
3 thoughts on “Tiny Pneumatic Tool Made From A Single(-ish) Bolt”
If he used a hand drill as an impromptu lathe then he used a lathe and it isn’t a lathe-less build.
Do the words “dedicated” and “makeshift” mean anything to you?
Then why not just say “used a hand drill as a makeshift lathe” rather than stressing several times “he didn’t use a lathe” when he clearly used a device to turn metal which is a lathe. Turning something like that using a drill is impressive and that is what they should have stressed. I’m not criticizing the build or the results, but the writing of the article is wonky.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)