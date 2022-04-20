Gaskets, Can They Be 3D Printed?

Anyone who’s owned an older engine, whether it be in a car, motorcycle, or garden machine, will at some time have been faced with the need for a gasket. Even when the gasket is readily available there may be an imperative to fix the engine rather than wait for the part to arrive, so it’s common to make your own replacements. Simple ones are easy to cut from thin card, but if you’ve ever tried to do this with a really complex one you’ll know the pain of getting it right. This is the problem tackled in a video from [the_eddies], who has explored the manufacture of replacement gaskets by 3D printing.
The advantages of CAD and easy manufacture are obvious, but perhaps many common plastics might not perform well in hot or oily environments. For that reason he settles on TPU filament, and gives it a test in a bath of 2-stroke fuel mix to see how well it resists degradation. It passes, as it does also when used with a carburetor, though we’d be curious to see the results of a long-term test. We’ve placed the video below the break, so reach your own conclusions.
Gaskets have featured here before, and if you’re interested then there are other machines which can be used to make them.
Thanks [Zane Atkins] for the tip!
It’s not so hard to make a paper gasket using a ball-pein hammer. You tap around the edge of the part, letting the sharp edge shear the paper to the exact size. I am starting to get the impression that this is something of a lost art.
https://youtu.be/nvvKu56nHDw?t=22
Shows how.
Yes, you can solve it with a 555 too, whoo-hoo!
Personally I prefer exploration of new techniques like this vid does, than a naysayer moaning that the ancient way is good/enough/better/cheaper/etc.
And he addresses paper gasket in the video too…
I was not suggesting that 3D printing wasn’t a very interesting addition to the field. Especially for gaskets with raised areas like he seems to have. I was just pointing out an alternative field-expedient method that seems to not be as well known now as it once was.
I had never seen that before, thanks for the link!
I’ve pressed manually on parts to make rudimentary outlines this way but never thought to use the part as a shear, thanks for the share Andy
and for holes like head bolts, use the head of a carriage bolt: much easier to centre on the hole and just tap.
My mind immediately went to laser or mat cutter if it’s something time consuming or intricate to design. Roughly the same with a bit of automation.
Paper or rubber, you can buy sheets of rubber.
I really don’t see this a good use of a 3d printer – thermoplastics that are printable tend to be rather soft at low temp and most gaskets go around things that get at least warm in use while having to hold pressure…
It might work fine for some things, but if you want to use the 3d printer to make gaskets fit it with a drag knife and cut the appropriate gasket material!
You know the old saying… “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail”.
Besides the heat issue, I wonder how the plastic would flow over time when subjected to pressure. Use the right material for the job. In most cases, this isn’t it.
I’ve made an expedient gasket from the foiled paper from a Tetrapak milk carton, it seemed to work ok, at least for a temporary fix. This was for a fuel pump on top of a Morris Marina engine (showing my age there..)
I had great success making a gasket for an old carburetor by laser cutting gasket material. I scanned the broken one on a flat-bed scanner, then “traced” over it with Inklscape to make a high-quality CAD drawing of the original. Then sent it to the laser. Very inexpensive and rewarding!
I’m curious. What did that smell like?
Or, you know, you could have traced with a pencil directly on the new material and use scissors… unless your goal was to produce hundreds of replicas.
a three d plastic printer will never# 1 print a gasket as fast
#2 as cheaply and # 3 a gasket or seal that has to hold significant pressure.a cereal box has better mechanical properties and I have made many gaskets from found and
purchased materials,I have also witnesed a head gasket
made from oil soaked cardboard and then imiediately put
into hard use.
Why not save the printer for building forms for forged carbon
components ?
I have used my cricut mat cutter many time over the years to make gaskets. Everything from thermostats to intake manifolds. My materiel of choice is beer or soda case. A thin covering of permatex make a great sealant.
