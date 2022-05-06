Audio Eavesdropping Exploit Might Make That Clicky Keyboard Less Cool

Despite their claims of innocence, we all know that the big tech firms are listening to us. How else to explain the sudden appearance of ads related to something we’ve only ever spoken about, seemingly in private but always in range of a phone or smart speaker? And don’t give us any of that fancy “confirmation bias” talk — we all know what’s really going on.
And now, to make matters worse, it turns out that just listening to your keyboard clicks could be enough to decode what’s being typed. To be clear, [Georgi Gerganov]’s “KeyTap3” exploit does not use any of the usual RF-based methods we’ve seen for exfiltrating data from keyboards on air-gapped machines. Rather, it uses just a standard microphone to capture audio while typing, building a cluster map of the clicks with similar sounds. By analyzing the clusters against the statistical likelihood of certain sequences of characters appearing together — the algorithm currently assumes standard English, and works best on clicky mechanical keyboards — a reasonable approximation of the original keypresses can be reconstructed.
If you’d like to see it in action, check out the video below, which shows the algorithm doing a pretty good job decoding text typed on an unplugged keyboard. Or, try it yourself — the link above implements KeyTap3 in-browser. We gave it a shot, but as a member of the non-mechanical keyboard underclass, it couldn’t make sense of the mushy sounds it heard. Then again, our keyboard inferiority affords us some level of protection from the exploit, so there’s that.
Editors Note: Just tried it on a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Blue switches and it couldn’t make heads or tails of what was typed, so your mileage may vary. Let us know if it worked for you in the comments.
What strikes us about this is that it would be super simple to deploy an exploit like this. Most side-channel attacks require such a contrived scenario for installing the exploit that just breaking in and stealing the computer would be easier. All KeyTap needs is a covert audio recording, and the deed is done.
5 thoughts on “Audio Eavesdropping Exploit Might Make That Clicky Keyboard Less Cool”
Nothing new: the concept is at least 17 years old:
https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/1102120.1102169
Not a surprise somebody has tried it – for a very very long time its been known that keyboard keys can sound distinct enough from each other that its possible to reconstruct what was typed, adding in some standard frequency analysis so you don’t need to know the keyboard in advance isn’t a shocker. But like any statistical analysis its only going to work on a big enough dataset that conforms to the norm you expect – and ‘standard’ English is a bit of a misnomer really, no such thing – standard to which geographical area!
(While English is relatively universal so some keys should fit the pattern well even in smaller dataset there is more than enough variation for skewing similarly common letters around, and variations in spelling and grammar that mean when it looks at what it thinks against a dictionary it may not notice any words at all)
Not tried it myself though.
Speaking of language and not layout is dumb, IMHO. The keyboard layout is what is important, the language is just a “fix” to correct the incorrect assumption of the layout guesser.
I wonder if he’s using a stereo input to estimate the location of the source origin (it might be possible), since on most laptop, the distance to the key and its relative position is completely static.
I have never understood why people are so up in arms about targeted ads. Targeted ads don’t bother me, because I don’t buy stuff based on advertisements. Advertisers fund the web, so I say “advertise away.”
How cunning, sick and evil. Like the weapons “business”, another perversion of the science and art of audio.
