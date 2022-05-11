We’ve all been there. You see a cool gadget on the Internet to 3D print and you can’t wait to fire up the old printer. Then you realize it will take 8 different prints over a span of 60 hours, chemical post-processing, drilling, exotic hardware, and paint to get the final result. [Peter Holderith’s] carburetor design, however, looks super easy.
If you have experience with real-world carbs, you might wonder how that would work, but as [Peter] points out, carburetors are very simple at the core — nothing more than a venturi. All the extra pieces you think of are for special cases and not necessary for basic operation. We doubt, though, that you could really use the thing in its current form in your car. There are no mounts and since he printed it in PLA, it seems like a hot engine would be a bad idea. However, it does work well with water and an electric blower.
[Peter] mentions that with some more work and the right material, he has no doubt he could create a working practical carb. We think he’s right. But even in this form, it is a great educational project for a budding car enthusiast — like the old transparent V8 engine models, maybe.
Speaking of transparent, we’ve seen — or maybe not seen is a better phrase — a see-through carburetor that is also a good demonstrator. If you could perfect a 3D printed carb, it would make conversion projects a lot easier.
4 thoughts on “3D Printing A Carburetor Is Easier Than You Probably Think”
Years ago, at a vintage vehicle rally, a friend of mine bought an old Villiers 2-stroke motorcycle engine in the autojumble.
We were there for a few days, and he really wanted to know if the engine would run, but it had no carburettor.
So, he whittled a carburettor out of a bit of tree branch and some fuel delivery hose, and the engine did, indeed, run.
The article is right, carburettors are, in essence, very simple.
My cousin had an opel corsa that was in a no start condition. being efi we had no idea where to start in repairs.
along came an elderly friend who poured out a bottle cap of petrol and while we cranked over the engine, he spilled it into the intake maniford, and it ran for a few seconds, leading us to the diagnosis that the engine and computer was fine and the fuel pump was at fault.
I was amazed at this at the time because i thought carbs were too complex to emulate like this.
I think the above carb will likely run but won’t idle
Now I just need to print the rest of the car!
you wouldn’t download a car would you?
