[Johnny] had a monitor that he was particularly fond of. The whole monitor appeared dead, and he decided to open it up and find out what could be wrong. He wound up fixing it — sort of — using a hairdryer. While we think his explanation of the problem is unlikely, we hate to armchair quarterback, and we applaud that he opened it up and got it working.
When something is dead, it is always a good idea to check the power and power supply, but that didn’t pan out in this case. In fact, the power supply board inside had what looked like reasonable voltage values throughout. The problem had to be something more subtle.
There are a pair of low dropout regulators on the interface board, and [Johnny] suspected that one of them had gone bad. We didn’t fully understand his paragraph about LDOs getting old and not being able to be re-enabled with the quiescent current if the component isn’t hot enough. On the other hand, heating the components up with a hairdryer seemed to fix them. We suspect it may just be a failing solder joint, but regardless of the explanation, it works.
Apparently, the problem occasionally occurs again, and heating the spot on the case next to the regulator fixes it. Without seeing it firsthand, it is hard to be sure what’s going on, but we are still going to bet on a finicky solder joint. If you want to argue for or against either hypothesis, we are sure there will be plenty of discussion in the comments.
There was a time when it was easy to work on consumer gear and it was relatively easy to get the schematics. These days everything is tiny, hard to replace if you can find the replacements, and service documentation is rare. But you can still get lucky sometimes. You just have to try.
We’ve noticed a trend of hair care products sneaking into repairs. Sometimes repairs can seem mysterious, like an infamous case of less being more.
6 thoughts on “The Hair Dryer Monitor Fix”
What’s the #1 killer of displays? Probably heat. Put some ice on it.
Addendum: Drown everything in flux Rossmann-style and reflow all of the joints.
Seal the vents and continously circulate liquid flux through the enclosure duing operation. Use an air-flux heat exchanger for cooling.
I don’t know about heating an IC to make it work but in the 70s I used a large complicated laboratory instrument that would occasionally start acting erratically. Found a board with a chip that got too hot to touch. Hit it with can of compressed air and cooled it down until the machine worked again. I think this was a genuine hack.
My last ship had an Wärtsilä RT-flex96C and one turbo charger sometimes needed a gentle nudge with a sledgehammer…
Another Hair Dryer repair. . .recently ‘fixed’ a Kenmore refrigerator with a flickering interior light. A google search revealed it as a common issue with several remedies: replacing overheated smt resistors and heating the led board with a hair dryer.
Of course I laughed off the hair dryer and went looking at the SMT resistors, but forget my Aven magnifiers. So what the heck, just for fun, I’ll heat up the board.
Well the flicker was no more!
Over time, moisture creep in the conformally coated PCB probably affected circuit operation and warming up the board dried it out. its been several weeks and no more flicker saving $60 until the flicker returns
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)