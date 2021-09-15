Laptop Gets Fixed By Simply Removing Problem Component

We wouldn’t go so far as to say “don’t try this at home”, but the way [Troy] brought an expensive (but out of warranty) laptop back to life is interesting, even if it shouldn’t be anyone’s Plan A for repair work.
It started with a friend’s Alienware laptop that would only boot to a black screen and get very hot in the process. With the help of a thermal imaging camera and some schematics, [Troy] was able to see that one of the closely-spaced MOSFETs in the power supply appeared to be the culprit. Swapping the power MOSFETs out with replacements seemed a reasonable approach, so armed with a hot air rework station he got to work. But that’s where problems began.
The desoldering process was far from clean, in part because the laptop’s multi-layer PCB had excellent thermal management, sucking away heat nearly as fast as [Troy]’s hot air gun could lay it down. It ended up being a messy slog of a job that damaged some of the pads. As a result, the prospects of soldering on a replacement was not looking good. But reviewing the schematic and pondering the situation gave [Troy] an idea.
According to the schematic, the two MOSFETs (at least one of which was faulty) had parallel counterparts on the other side of the board. This is typically done to increase capacity and spread the thermal load somewhat. However, according to the current calculations on the schematic, these parts are expected to handle about 20 A in total, but the datasheets show that each of the MOSFETs could handle that kind of current easily (as long as heat sinking could keep up.) In theory, the laptop didn’t need the extra capacity.
Could the laptop “just work” now that the faulty part had simply been removed? [Troy] and his friend [Mike] were willing to give it a shot, so after cleaning up the mess as best they could, they powered the laptop on, and to their mild surprise, everything worked! Some stress testing with intensive gaming showed that the thermal problems were a thing of the past.
Simply removing a part may not be the best overall repair strategy, but much like shrinking a hot air rework station by simply cutting it in half, it’s hard to argue with results.
4 thoughts on “Laptop Gets Fixed By Simply Removing Problem Component”
I still haven’t replaced the mains-input RIFA cap in the PSU of my BBC model B, which smoked bombed upon switch-on several years ago now (as they invariably and notoriously do). It was only there for EMI reasons anyway. Not quite the same thing.
I’ve quite often repaired a device by just removing the faulty component; especially the old RIFA suppression capacitors (in devices that are infrequently and briefly used, otherwise I’d replace it).
In this case, I wonder why the MOSFET failed in the first place. Without the rest of the schematic, it’s hard to tell what their function is anyway; they seem to be connected anti-series, but the two on the right don’t have any gate resistors, and none of them have gate-source overvoltage protection. Considering the Vgs(max) is 20V, and laptop supplies are generally 19V, that seems like a crappy design. Either I’m reading this wrong (which is entirely possible), of whoever designed this was a complete idiot.
I’m not sure why there needs to be a circuit to disconnect the power supply at all, the battery will have a separate switchmode converter for charging. I think I would have considered bypassing the whole thing.
” they seem to be connected anti-series”
That’s typically done for reverse polarity input protection (the body diodes are back-to-back and can’t conduct).
Taking out components? That’s Muntzising.
