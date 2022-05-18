These days, many new cars come with some variant of an “auto-stop” feature. This shuts down the car’s engine at stop lights and in other similar situations in order to save fuel and reduce emissions. Not everyone is a fan however, and [CGamer_OS] got sick of having to switch off the feature every time they got in the car. So they employed a little robot to handle the problem instead.
The robot in question is a SwitchBot, a small Internet of Things tool that’s highly configurable for pressing buttons. It’s literally a robot designed to press buttons, either when remotely commanded to, or when certain rules are met. It can even be configured to work with IFTTT.
In this case, the Switchbot is set up to activate when [CGamer_OS]’s phone is placed in phone mount, where it scans an NFC tag. When this happens, Switchbot springs into action, switching off the autostop function. It was set up this way to avoid Switchbot hitting the button before the car has been started. Instead, simply popping the smartphone in the cradle activates the ‘bot.
It’s a rather creative use of the SwitchBot. They’re more typically employed to turn on dumb devices like air conditioners or heaters that can otherwise be difficult to control via the Internet. However, it works well, and means that [CGamer_OS] didn’t have to make any permanent modifications to the car.
The design of the SwitchBot reminds us of the Useless Box, even if in this case it has an actual purpose. Video after the break.
Got real tired of turning this off every time I got in my car. from funny
20 thoughts on “Defeat Your Car’s Autostop Feature With A Little SwitchBot”
okay, one simple question…. why would I disable this feature (other than when I am in a traffic stop-and-go traffic jam)?
Because it’s bad for your engine. The oil film of the cylinders are tearing up. On every motor start there is more friction because of the missing lubrication. Also its bad especially for diesel particle filters. These features only exist to comply with emmision laws
…and the constant thermal cycling caused by auto-stop is not good either.
Exactly my thoughts! :)
There are arguments over how useful this really is in terms of total cost of ownership. While it reduces fuel use by some amount, in increases wear on starter and battery. Some argue it is more about meeting specific EU emissions standards than overall reduction in cost.
It started with the terrible auto-stop, then skyrocketing energy costs, next up is rolling black-outs. Green New Deal indeed.
I drive a lot and on most occasions it’s a nice feature to have but sometimes when there are a few cars ahead of you at a cross road and lets say one can turn right every 30 seconds or so the engine will shut down and restart every time you can move a little forward… when it’s your turn to wait to turn chances are your engine will stop as well and while it starts relatively fast it’s not instantaneous.. I’d like them to have a little feature such as hold the “cancel” button on the wheeldrive for it not to stop the engine sometimes…
From the comments it seems like it’s a lot more intrusive on some cars than others, and automatic vehicles have a harder time determining the appropriate time to shut down compared to manual (where the clutch position gives a better idea of how quickly the driver is expecting to start accelerating again.)
And there are people who are still labouring under outdated practises about keeping the engine running to reduce starter wear, even though modern engines are designed to mitigate that.
No they are not designed to mitigate that, the starters are no different and now just die prematurely. (Source: I’m an autospark) also while automatic gearboxes have a provision to maintain oil pressure when stop starting, I’ve never seen such on an engine, so if you have , say, a marginal timing chain you really are giving it hell with each stop start. I understand the emissions side but it does an engine no favours to be stop started, irrespective of how new it is.
One reason can also be an aging motor that is no longer that quick to start up. But I would expect autostop could be disabled permanently through OBD in that case.
I can think of 2 situation where you do not want the auto stop/start to be active:
a) some part of the car are not designed for start/stop (e.g. from batterie type)
b) the restart time of the engine is far to slow (some cars start faster than others)
I also hate it if there are option that are reseted on restart -> my grandpa’s car has an aircondition that reactivate afer each engine restart.
its just annoying if you are driving in a town. zero benefit its just a way to reduce the number in some spec sheets. I had a car with this, some times it didnt start the car in time, sometimes it turned the engine off just to start it a second later. if you think “why would I disable this feature” you probably riding a bus.
When you say “zero benefits” you mean zero benefits for you, right? Because when I’m on my bike behind your car in traffic, I can confidently list a big benefit of not breathing in your fumes.
Pour one out for the erstwhile Chevy Volt. It’s architecture divorced the engine entirely from the drivetrain almost all of the time. Whether the engine ran or not was entirely dependent on battery state. And as a series hybrid (again, most of the time), it was an EV first.
Or just stop using the car. Walk, cycle, train. It’s so much more fun.
I’m sooo looking forward to my next long train ride to get some hands-on with GNU Mes [1] (the Maxwell equations of software).
[1] https://www.gnu.org/software/mes/
Walk:
It is 30 kilometers from my house to where I work (on days when I can’t work from home.)
Cycle:
It is 30 kilometers through hilly terrain with no bike trails between my house and where I work. This would mean riding a bike on a federal highway for most of the distance – competing with cars and trucks.
Train:
It’s a ten minute walk from my house to the bus stop, then a 20 minute ride to the train station. From there it’s twenty minutes to the town I work in. Once there, it’s a twenty minute bus ride across town or a half an hour walk.
“Move to where you work” doesn’t work. For most of the time, the rent on a house in the town I work in was double what I was paying on the mortgage of the house my wife and I built.
The whole world ain’t built around “walk, bike, train.”
By the way:
This is in Germany. It is much more public transportation oriented than the US – and it still sucks to use public transportation. If you don’t live right smack in the middle of the public transportation nets, it does you no good. If you do live where the nets are good, you can’t afford to do anything anyway. Rental and home/appartment prices are highest where public transportation is good.
On my Volkswagen, this feature sometimes stalls the engine despite it being an automatic transmission. Suuuper annoying.
The autoshutoff feature on my 14 Skoda Octavia, 1.6 diesel (and most others I assume) will disable if battery voltage is low. So in my case I got hold of a OBD-usb cable and managed to raised the voltage threshold for the autoshutoff feature to a higher voltage than the battery will ever be able to provide, and bum-bada-bing autoshutoff feature circumvented :)
Messing with the OBD it seemed to me that the location of such data will differ from car to car and manufacturer to manufacturer – so I don’t think it is possible to write a general tutorial in how to accomplish this.
I hate auto-stop. I drive mostly in urban traffic. I hate it so much the last car I bought was used, specifically because it doesn’t have auto-stop. Auto-stop is not only bad for the engine and the environment,it’s down-right dangerous. I used to drive a rental for a significant amount of time and it had mandatory auto-stop. On many occasions it would auto-stop in the middle of a busy intersection while I’m waiting to turn. That’s NOT GOOD!.
I am astonished at the amount of hate for start-stop functionality in this group. There is a lot of FUD about batteries, starter motors and engine heating cooling which are simply not true. Next time you’re sitting in traffic with your engine idling, spare a thought for the pedestrians, cyclists and people living in that area who have to breath in your noxious fumes. It isn’t all about YOU.
