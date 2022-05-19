While it’s true that some plants thrive on neglect, many of them do just fine with a few ounces of water once a week, as long as the light level is right. But even that is plenty to remember and actually do in our unprecedented times, so why bother trying? [Martin] has solved this problem for us, having given every aspect of automatic plant care a lot of thought. The result of his efforts is Flaura, a self-watering open-source plant pot, and a YouTube channel to go with it.
The 3D-printed pot can easily be scaled up or down to suit the size of the plant, and contains a water reservoir that holds about 0.7 L of water at the default size. Just pour it in through the little spout, and you’re good for about three months, depending on the plant, the light it’s in, and how much
current water it draws. You can track the dryness level in the companion app.
Whenever the capacitive soil moisture sensor hidden in the bottom of the dirt detects drought conditions, it sends a signal through the Wemos LOLIN32 and a MOSFET to a small pump, which sends up water from the reservoir.
The soil is watered uniformly by a small hose riddled with dozens of tiny holes that create little low-pressure water jets. This is definitely our favorite part of the project — not just because it’s cool looking, but also because a lot of these types of builds tend to release the water in the same spot all the time, which is. . . not how we water our plants. Be sure to check out the project overview video after the break.
No printer? No problem — you could always use an old Keurig machine to water a single plant, as long as the pump is still good.
Thanks for the tip, [Keith]!
3 thoughts on “Water Your Plants Just Four Times Per Year”
It would be nice to have an appless version, imagine having an entire greenhouse full of these. Some sort of base station, that lets you map a specific pot to a physical location on a drawing of your setup, so you can have a heatmap of watering conditions would be pretty useful, maybe a way to join pots together so they share water storage and can be plumbed into a waterbutt.
Perhaps a couple of rgb status lights, current soil moisture level and stored water level, that come on for a second every minute or so, better yet an eink graph of water level over time and things like average watering frequency and time remaining until depletion of stored water. It would also be nice if this thing was solar powered, rather than having to plug it in to charge it or swap batteries. There are so many possibilities with projects like this. Adding ambient light, temperature, humidity, air pressure, would all be fairly interesting to map over time too.
https://hackaday.io/project/178004-soil-moisture-monitoring-in-a-flower-garden
It doesn’t do the watering, but it shows you where the water is.
It logs data for sunlight, temperature, soil moisture, and soil conductivity (as a proxy for nutrients.)
The (commercial) sensors run for way over a year on a 2032 coin cell.
The ESP32 nodes collecting the data are solar powered. They report to a program running on a Raspberry Pi. The Pi is powered through a normal adapter from an outlet – but the house has nearly 10kW of solar panels providing power to the house and a backup battery.
There’s a program to view the conditions over time for each sensor as well as an animated heatmap view to show moisture (or any other parameter) of the area over time.
This is kind of a joke.. how hard can it be to link to your project files in the video descriptiopn..?
