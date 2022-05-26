If there’s any one thing that the average hacker is short on at a given moment (besides chips), it’s transient small part storage. Just as new projects are built from small parts, diagnostics and teardowns of commercial equipment invariably result in small parts. We think [amenjet] may have the answer — small parts holders made from the bottoms of soda cans.
You start by cutting the bottom off of an empty can however you like. In the first video after the break, [amenjet] scores the can on what could be a purpose-built jig before cutting along the line with tin snips, but you could use regular scissors if that’s all you have. Then it’s just a matter of shoving it into the circle around the perimeter of the print to secure the sharp edge.
The underside of the print is graduated and ends with a small hole fit for a disc magnet. To keep the prints from scratching the table, [amenjet] covered the bottoms with crushed velvet. After making about a dozen of these things, they CNC’d a tray to hold three of them, which you can see in the second video. Each cavity in the tray is lined with more crushed velvet for elegance and stability.
Between the concavity of the can bottom and that little lip, it should be particularly easy to actually retrieve a tiny part from the pile and grab on to it. Between the utility and the recycled aspect, this could easily be an entry into the second Challenge of the 2022 Hackaday Prize, which runs now until Sunday, June 12th. This round is all about reusing, recycling, and revamping anything and everything to keep it out of the landfill. Start your entry today!
5 thoughts on “Bottoms Up: Soda Can Help With Almost Any Project”
Wouldn’t it be easier just to fill the base of the can with resin ?
3D printing the base is Ok, but they take a lot longer time than pouring and wait for the resin to set.
Since the part is unseen, you can even use cheaper car repair bondo.
You could just staple a bunch together also. One might be a bit jittery and skittery, but 4+ stapled together, less so.
I’m sticking with gridfinity.
If the plastic piece is as large as the can bottom, why not use the plastic piece and avoid the can bottom altogether?
Re: Keeping things out of landfill.
As a younger man, I repurposed no end of stuff from the local skips and dumps, but alas that is no longer allowed, as once the council gets something in their skip, it is going to landfill irrespective of its potential second life. They have high fences surrounding their skips, and locked gates if it is not ‘working hours’, and then they complain bitterly that people fly tip by their gate. The idea of not locking the skip up for 17 hours a day is obviously a solution they can’t use due to insurance issues. If someone pulled a muscle removing something from a skip, they could potentially sue the council for having it accessible. I have realised that the word ‘progress’ is not always a good thing.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)