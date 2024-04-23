Any reader who has bought a TV in recent years will know that it’s now almost impossible to buy one that’s just a TV. Instead they are all “smart” TVs, with an on-board computer running a custom OS with a pile of streaming apps installed. It fits an age in which linear broadcast TV is looking increasingly archaic, but it brings with it a host of new challenges.
Normally you’d expect us to launch into a story of privacy invasion from a TV manufacturer at this point, but instead we’ve got [Priscilla]’s experience, in which her HiSense Android TV executed a denial of service on the computers on her network.
The root of the problem appears to be the TV running continuous network discovery attempts using random UUIDs, which when happening every few minutes for a year or more, overloads the key caches on other networked machines. The PC which brought the problem to light was a Windows machine, which leaves us sincerely hoping that our Linux boxen might be immune.
It’s fair to place this story more under the heading of bugs than of malicious intent, but even so it’s something that should never have made it to production. The linked story advises nobody to buy a HiSense TV, but to that we’d have to doubt that other manufactures wouldn’t be similarly affected.
Header: William Hook, CC-BY-SA 2.0.
Thanks [Concretedog] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “Your Smart TV Does 4K, Surround Sound, Denial-of-service…”
I guess it’s not at all beyond the realms of possibility that the huge numbers of smart TVs running embedded Linux variants could be backdoored and/or hijacked by malicious actors, states etc to spy and launch massive co-ordinated DDoS attacks against CNI…
Part of the problem is something called “nice weather programming”, assuming everything is beautiful, dry, sunny, nice and well behaving. And with the smallest snowflake, everything breaks down and pulls everything else into the sh*thole, too.
This approach might work for a text editor or a music player. But a “task manager” should be somehow more hardened against the bad weather.
If you enumerate registry keys you should keep in mind that there might be a lot of them and there might be a problem if you get more than that lot of keys. Just saying.
And this is yet another good reason why you should use your ‘smart’ TV either as a normal TV never connecting it to a network or you put it and all the other crap you can’t really trust/control on its own isolated network.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)