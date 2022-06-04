Many of us have heard the name Archimedes’ screw — but not everyone knows the term screw conveyor. These folks (sadly, the videographer at [Breeze Media] doesn’t tell us their names, or the company name) has the process of building screw conveyors down to a fine art.
Screw conveyors are useful, but many folks shy away from them because they look hard to make. In this video, we see how it’s done. The crew in this video are doing it in metal for large equipment, but the same methods could be used in plastic sheet or paper on a small scale.
It starts with cutting washers and slitting radially. When they’re distorted into the final shape the hole will close up, so the hole is a bit larger than the pipe that forms the center. They’re then given a slight spiral (think a lock washer) by walloping with a sledgehammer. It works. The slit edges are welded together to make a ‘compressed’ spiral, and the end is welded to the pipe
Now for the ingenious bit. They have a tall gantry, just a couple of pipe poles with a crossbar, set up in the factory yard. Below it, they’ve drilled a well. The free end of the pipe goes down the well. The bottom of the spiral is clamped to a baseplate around the well. Next, the pipe is hoisted up to form the final shape. Finally, everything is welded in place.
In the video after the break, they’re making a screw feeder. It needs a lower pitch for the section under the hopper. So they clamp several turns, pull the main section out, weld it, then move the clamp and make the feeder section.
Hacks are partially art, and screws are visually interesting. This piggy bank has one. Put one in your next hack!
7 thoughts on “Ingenious Indigenous Artful Screw Conveyor”
OSHA…?
Why would a businessman vie for basic worker safety measures when they could have higher profits?
… because training a new worker because the previous one died gets tedious, and then there’s the legal battle with the previous worker’s family to consider.
Perhaps not as big an issue in these parts, but it’s a big consideration for organisations in the “western” world.
It’s true what they say, the past is here, it’s just unevenly distributed.
Love the ingenuity, hate that we live in a world where this is still a thing. I demand the flying cars and food pills promised to me in the 50s!
I love his method for igniting the blowtorch!
Great find!!!
I found this crazy boating stuff https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Otgl4snjBg
Please please don’t use the word SPIRAL for this. A spiral is FLAT. The shape of the conveyor is a HELIX.
