Not On The Internet

Whenever you need to know something, you just look it up on the Internet, right? Using the search engine of your choice, you type in a couple keywords, hit enter, and you’re set. Any datasheet, any protocol specification, any obscure runtime error, any time. Heck, you can most often find some sample code implementing whatever it is you’re looking for. In a minute or so.
It is so truly easy to find everything technical that I take it entirely for granted. In fact, I had entirely forgotten that we live in a hacker’s utopia until a couple nights ago, when it happened again: I wanted to find something that isn’t on the Internet. Now, to be fair, it’s probably out there and I just need to dig a little deeper, but the shock of not instantly finding the answer to a random esoteric question reminded me how lucky we actually are 99.99% of the time when we do find the answer straight away.
So great job, global hive-mind of über-nerds! This was one of the founding dreams of the Internet, that all information would be available to everyone anywhere, and it’s essentially working. Never mind that we can stream movies or have telcos with people on the other side of the globe – when I want a Python library for decoding Kansas City Standard audio data, it’s at my fingertips. Detailed SCSI specifications? Check.
But what was my search, you ask? Kristina and I were talking about Teddy Ruxpin, and I thought that the specification for the servo track on the tape would certainly have been reverse engineered and well documented. And I’m still sure it is – I was just shocked that I couldn’t instantly find it. The last time this happened to me, it was the datasheet for the chips that make up a Speak & Spell, and it turned out that I just needed to dig a lot harder. So I haven’t given up hope yet.
And deep down, I’m a little bit happy that I found a hole in the Internet. It gives Kristina and me an excuse to reverse engineer the format ourselves. Sometimes ignorance is bliss. But for the rest of those times, when I really want the answer to a niche tech question, thanks everyone!
18 thoughts on “Not On The Internet”
The real heroes are those that spend countless hours making obscure data books and text books available online as PDFs. The vilains are those that put them behind some BS paywall or subscription service.
As pirates would say, information wants to be free.
Actually, Stewart Brand said it. And the article continued with “information wants to be costly”, or words to the effect.
He’s talking about the cost of distribution, not the value of the creation.
There used to be cheap distribution, pocket size paperbacks. Really cheap, so endless things got published. I have a Penguin Guideto Radio Astronomy, hardly a common interest. A guide to model rocketry. The Pentagon Papers rushed into print in a cheap paperback.
Now, pocket is only for novels, and those are now so thick they won’t fit in many pockets.
Endless Dummies Guides, but not 95 centcover price, and it can be argued, too.much filler.
+10.
I use DuckDuckGo as step 1, followed by Google if needed. But I’ve noticed that some “obscure” documents are often no longer as easily located as they used to be in the past. I’m not sure if it’s changes to algorithms, storage requirements from indexing everything, or perhaps the origin sites restricting indexing.
I hope this trend does not continue much further, as it would fundamentally change a key utility aspect of the internet.
The internet changes all the time, since hosting costs money and obscure old websites simply vanish over time.
That, plus bloody Pinterest spamming the search engines full of stolen images lifted out of context.
Ahh Pin(dis)interest, the bain of google image searches!
I’m sure there must be people that actively use it, else they simply rely on revenue from image searchers that did not want to end up on pinterest.
Would be good if one of the search engines that has the ‘site:’ search term also provided an inverse equivalent like notsite:pinterest (.com)
Every time I get a chip in-house I take the trouble to download the datasheet and save it on my computer, and every time I buy a board I take the trouble to download the datasheet and pinout .jpg from wherever I purchase it.
It’s much *much* more convenient to go to the “boards” directory, dive down into the “AdafruitIMU” directory, and see the jpg showing the bus pinout and another one showing the various connections labelled. No internet searching required.
I recently gave a colleague an LED driver chip mounted on a breakout, and he couldn’t find the datasheet anywhere except in Chinese. Local copy to the rescue.
I’ve also got a directory for tool and big household things I own, such as my refrigerator, stove, truck, and such with the PDF owner’s manual, and maintenance manual if I can find it. Same with tools such as my laser cutter, my computer motherboards, and my lathe.
I’ve just recently started saving copies of all the books, videos, audio books, and online articles that I think are high quality. If it’s interesting enough that I might want to refer to it later, it goes into the directory, and this includes web pages (using “print edit”), published papers, audio podcasts, and images.
If SciHub ever gets taken out, or if a company moves or reorganizes their web site (so links don’t work), or bit rot happens, I’ve always got backups of everything that I’ve read.
Saving all the documentation takes time, but there’s also a considerable amount of time saved from not searching for things online. Sometimes company different datasheets are better (Texas Instruments versus Signetics), and I don’t have to repeat the process of discovering this, sometimes it’s difficult to tell exactly which model of encabulator I have, and I don’t have to redo the process of figuring this out, and so on.
I figure that in the long run this has saved about the same amount of time that it took, so it’s a wash overall.
But in that one case where you can’t remember the pinout, and the board is no longer available, and you don’t want to spend the time researching new ones, choosing a new one, and waiting for ti to arrive… if you just want to get on with your proof-of-concept project…
In these situations, having local documentation saves a lot of time.
I definitely download manuals as I get equipment. You never know if it will be online later.
I have a fairly big library of electronic and radio books, started about 1971. If I see one of them digitized online, I grab it. Not as good as paper boojs, but a backup.
>Whenever you need to know something, you just look it up on the Internet, right?
If you enjoy not finding things, you’ll surely enjoy companies like TI that delete documentation and hunt people with their army of lawyers that dare to hold on to the corresponding pdf files.
https://twitter.com/marcan42/status/1347403996332376065
Try this GitHub
GUI authoring tool for Teddy Ruxpin tapes
https://github.com/furrtek/Svengali/
Wanna see how someone else did it?
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2013/07/bearduino-hacking-teddy-ruxpin-with-arduino/
Okay so for the speak’n’spell you’re probably going to have to go to bitsavers.org and download the Texas Instruments data book of the relevant or following year.
And there was a not very useful article in Byte, maybe 1980?
A lot of the magazines that have been digitized don’t show up in regular search engines. Which I suspect is why everyone points to videos than articles current to the past.
Internet growth was not linear. So for a “long time” I could come home with a piece of electronics, and find something about it. But after some point,and I can’t place it, that stopped. I’m still not sure if content disappeared, or it was drowned put by more recent, and trivial, content.
The search engines don’t help. Google used to have something for searching blogs and it made it easy to see what people were saying. They dropped the search of usenet, so any results appear.mixed inwith everything else
Some magazines sell their archives, assuming they’re still in business.
i notice its getting harder to find useful information on the internet. you will get tons of social media posts, websites trying to sell you stuff, or find the results are behind a paywall, etc. woe to anyone trying to do political research on today’s internet.
It’s probably still out there, but buried under all the current fluffy crap that dominates. Remember how web crawlers worked? Type in your search string and go away for a while? Page 11,000 of a google search probably has the answer but you need a search of the search results to know.
I’m not sure if the various search engines are trying to monetize your search or just dropping obscure search items due to infrequent access.
Perhaps both.
You decide..
I’ve decided in this world of plenty that there’s simply a lot of material that’ll never be on the internet, for several reasons including the cost of putting it there in an accurate form.
