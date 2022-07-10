Here at Hackaday, we are big proponents of using the best tool for the job (or making your own tool if required). But when all you know how to use is Java, everything looks object-oriented. Bad jokes aside, it is important to have many tools at your disposal to allow you to choose wisely. Why not spend a few minutes with [No Boilerplate] and understand the basics of Rust?
The focus of the video is to go through as much Rust as possible and teach you how to read it. The idea is that rather than work your way from basic concepts, [No Boilerplate] will go over the vast majority of what you’ll see in a Rust-based program. Whether you’re coming from an object-oriented, functional, or just plain C-based background; you’ll feel comfortable since he makes an effort to compare to what you already know. Some of Rust’s more unique features are covered such as mutability, scope, matching, and strings. However, lifetimes, closures, and traits were left out to keep the video short. These topics are covered in an excellent blog post by [Faster than lime] which this video was based on.
What isn’t discussed is running Rust in a no-std environment like a PIC32. Rust has seen exciting development over the past few years with the Linux kernel getting rusty and the compiler getting continually better. Video after the break.
6 thoughts on “Grok Rust In A Flash”
Is there somewhere some summary what real problem Rust tries to solve (and really solves)?
What I mean is; considering how small part actual coding is of the software projects, is it really worth learning and switching technology because the benefits are so big? Learning, adapting and getting to same level as “previous” language is not cheap.
I also assume Rust brings another new set of problems and pitfalls.
Let me try:
First let’s start by prefixing “really solves” with a grain of salt. Nothing is truly really solved, but the complexity is reduced. With that bar in mind, let’s examine an old familiar language – Java. It’s most prominent feature was the introduction of garbage collection as memory management. Promising to solve memory leaks and such. Now memory leaks are not really solved in Java, if one tries one can leak memory, however the complexity of managing “dynamic” memory is arguably reduced – as in while programming in Java you don’t spend much time thinking about who owns this object and when does it need to be “freed”. The system does the right thing most of the time and if you really have a memory problem there are some tools to help you out.
In similar effort Rust tries to solve several “problems” – like object ownership, managing “error” conditions throughout the program etc. These are not truly “solved” as it can never happens, but the language provides features where most of the time you don’t think about these things and the “automatic” solution works well.
As with all “magic” solutions they work well until they don’t. For example the Java GC can get you in a bind, because it can block the whole process for some time and if quick responses are needed you are out of luck. Debugging and troubleshooting these can be tedious as the system tents to obscure what is going on and one has to dig deep into the runtime.
At the end of the day it is a tradeoff, do you want to solve problems all the time or really hard problems from time to time. Rust and Java creators are betting on the latter. Clearly Rust is becoming popular so others must agree.
Thanks for the long answer.
I usually find out just listing of problems “fixed” rather than looking at big picture. Programmers fall in love in such things easily. “Ah! Finally a programming language that does X!”. But what problems it induces to the system?
Rust syntax seems so different that learning the quirks of it takes time. I don’t understand why the dialect must be changed from some known ones – just use Java/Python/C syntax as much as possible and make changes little as possible. That reduces learning time. Java did great choice by borrowing C++ and C# did the same. I’m not saying that those languages are better than others, but just to give an example.
Not to speak of the completely new infrastructure. I don’t think it comes without a cost. How long does transient from Java/C programmer to same level programmer in Rust takes?
I cannot prove it but I’m afraid the Rust hype is partly because it is new and people are fell in love easily with all the new rather than thinking of the other side, the ugly one.
As it is very new language there might be quite little real life experience of how it has reduced the labor of writing programs and most imporant – troubleshooting. That of course vary from project to another but before jumping ship, that needs to be put down reliably.
It is the human hours that cost. And we need to get the investments back. How long does it take with Rust? And do we actually get back the lost time of learning and building Rust infrastructure?
I’m not sure if my other (longer) reply went through, but one more point to add:
You ask how much time it takes for a Java developer to gain equivalent skill in Rust. I would argue that, if this takes a long time, then the developer will come out of it a much better *Java* developer too.
Why?
Rust doesn’t do any magic garbage collection for you. It just forces you to prove to the compiler that your code is memory safe. It doesn’t enforce any particular design pattern, but developers naturally find themselves structuring their code in ways that makes memory management easy. If you write a well laid-out program, the compiler can clearly see that your code is safe and you don’t need to do any extra convincing. This knowledge translates directly back to C, and conversely good C developers will have a relatively smooth time learning Rust.
As a side effect, people also end up just writing better code in general, with a lot of principles that apply to GC languages like Java.
Managing memory leaks is a “nice to have” from garbage collection. The important thing it does is eliminate an entire class of bugs. No more using unallocated memory, no more buffer overflow vulnerabilities.
That is the theory. I do however remember the days where we had daily exploits for the JVM in the browser, to the point that it is no longer a thing.
A few months ago the whole “internet” had to upgrade servers because of a log4j bug. So you win some, you loose some.
On average if I have to write server code, I’m much more productive in Java, than C++ mostly because of the reduced complexity around memory management.
In an embedded device – depends on the type of work. There are the very constrained devices, where you need to know exactly what the code does and C is “king”. You just don’t do any dynamic memory management. Test and “hope for the best” when it comes to pointers.
In a more complex device where you add network connectivity, I can see where Rust can provide more streamlined and secure coding environment.
