While not everyone is necessarily onboard for the CAD-via-code principle behind OpenSCAD, there’s no denying the software lends itself particularly well to parametric designs. Using a few choice variables, it’s possible to make a model in OpenSCAD that can be easily tweaked by other users — even if they have zero prior experience with CAD.
Take for example this parametric-knob-maker written by [aminGhafoory]. The code clocks in at less than 100 lines, but if you’re looking to spin up your own version, all you really need to pay attention to are the clearly labeled variables up at the top. Just plug in your desired diameter and height, fiddle around a bit with the values that get fed into the grip generating function, and hit F7 to export it to an STL ready for printing.
Now admittedly, all the knobs generated with this code will look more or less the same. But that’s the beauty of open source, should you want to print out some wild looking knobs, you can at least use this code as a basis to build on. With the core functionality in place, you just need to concern yourself with writing a new function to generate a grip texture more to your liking.
Of course, if you want to make your OpenSCAD designs even easier for others to modify, you’ll want to look into its impressive customizer capability which replaces manually edited variables with friendly sliders and text input boxes. Projects like the Ultimate Box Maker we looked at back in 2018 are an excellent example of how powerful OpenSCAD can be if you give your design the proper forethought.
5 thoughts on “Custom Printed Knobs In Just A Few Lines Of Code”
OpenSCAD rules! There is nothing better.
Thanks for posting this — it is yet one more thing I can study and learn from.
OpenSCAD tries too hard NOT to be a programming language.
It’s makers want it to be merely a descriptive language.
As your designs get more parametric though, that becomes a problem.
I’m not sure if it’s ready for prime time or not but I think the future might be in JSCAD.
I think we can do a lot better than Javascript as a base for a CAD language.
But I agree with your sentiment. Once things get complicated in OpenSCAD you’ve got to pay more attention to code structure and best practices or you’ll end up hard coded into a dark corner.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to refactor some of my OpenSCAD code in the hopes that Systemd-oomd will stop killing X when I try to render high resolution version of my model.
I’m not a fan of OpenSCAD personally, but I respect it wholeheartedly. I also have respect for the people who put the time and effort into making these sorts of “plug numbers in” functions. Hours of work a day was saved thanks to a few lines of code just like this knob example.
I haven’t tried OpenSCAD, but I’m thinking that it shouldn’t cause my brain the same “what axis am I placing this thing on” problem that it has with drawing based CAD programs. Or I just need to practice with other CAD software.
