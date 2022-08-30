Militaries Are Rushing To Get Anti-Drone Lasers Operational

Flying drones have been a part of modern warfare for a good few decades now. Initially, most of these drones were built by traditional military contractors and were primarily used by the world’s best-funded militaries. However, in recent conflicts in Syria, Ukraine, and elsewhere have changed all that. Small commercial drones and compact militarized models have become key tools on the battlefield, for offense, defence, and reconnaissance.
With so many of these tiny craft buzzing around, militaries are scrambling for practical ways to shoot them down. Lasers might be just the ticket to do exactly that.
Why Lasers?
Shooting down drones, even the basic plasticky ones you get at Walmart, is a frustrating exercise. They’re tiny, and thus surprisingly difficult to see. They can also be difficult to detect, even if their radio emissions do help track them down.
The big problem for modern militaries, though, is that drones are often incredibly cheap. It’s simply not practical to fire a $10,000 or $50,000 missile to shoot down a drone worth a tenth of the price. Bullets are cheaper, but without guidance, they’re more difficult to get on target. The ones that miss tend to fall back to Earth, injuring people in the process. Plenty of them will miss, too, because those tiny drones are both very maneuverable, and again, very hard to track.
In many ways, lasers offer the perfect solution to this problem. The laser destroys targets by melting or incinerating drones with its powerful beam. There is no ammo involved, so many shots can be fired as long as the laser has power and doesn’t overheat. There are no shells flying through the air that will continue on to cause collateral damage, either. Of course, a laser weapon still requires a tracking system to aim at a target. However, unlike a guided missile, that expensive tracking system isn’t destroyed in an explosion when taking out a target.
Naturally, the reality of anti-drone laser technology will be nothing like what you might have seen in the movies. Star Wars-style pulses of light and pew pew sounds simply don’t reflect reality. Instead, laser weapons are more likely to be silent, barring the whirr of any cooling equipment, and many will likely rely on infrared laser technology which is invisible to the human eye.
Defence contractor Raytheon has recently announced it will invest in a new European hub to develop laser weaponry. Its primary goal will be to develop laser weapons to take out small drones, and will work on testing and fielding such hardware for military applications. These lasers would likely be intended for use on military vehicles, which can both house and carry the weapon system while providing it with the necessary power to fire.
Other countries are rushing to field their own systems, too. Russia claims to have used an anti-drone laser with 5 km range in Ukraine in May this year. Meanwhile, French company CILAS is citing success with a system that relies on radar or camera tracking, and uses a laser under 10 kW power to destroy small drones. China has developed a system using a fiber laser operating in the tens of kilowatts range, while Lockheed Martin also has a similar system in development, with an eye to defending against drone swarms. The US Army’s own MEHEL 2.0 laser testbed has also shown much success at engaging drones in testing.
It comes at a time that other laser weapon systems are also coming to fruition. The US Air Force has long pursued lasers as a potential way to defend aircraft from incoming missiles. Earlier this year, the Air Force received prototype lasers from Lockheed Martin designed for this very purpose, operating in the 60 kW range. The hope is that these high-performance lasers, mounted in pods carried by aircraft, could shoot down incoming missiles before they get close enough to do any real harm.
Unlike anti-missile lasers for fighter jets, those targeting small drones will likely be somewhat more achievable to field in the near term. They likely won’t need to be as powerful, as often they’ll be used to destroy craft made out of plastics and composites rather than advanced aerospace metal alloys. They’ll also operate at far shorter ranges. An incoming air-to-air missile moves at many times the speed of sound, so tracking and destroying it at long range is key. Small drones move at maybe a few hundred kilometers per hour at best, so it’s far more practical to deal with them at closer range.
As the tragic warfare this year has shown, even cheap, tiny drones are changing the face of the battlefield. Laser weapons seem the best way for militaries to counter this threat. All that’s left to do is develop and field them in real numbers, and the metagame of modern warfare will shift once again.
8 thoughts on “Militaries Are Rushing To Get Anti-Drone Lasers Operational”
It’s just a cat and mouse game. As this is perfected we will see drones with shiny, or sacrificial surfaces.
Looking forward to the anti anti-drone-laser laser drones!
this article makes me think of how some technological advances are so tremendous that we think of them as absolute, when they aren’t. for example, in the early 00s i would have told you that an advantage of LEDs over incandescent bulbs is that they don’t make heat. but now that i have LED bulbs all over my house, i know, they *do* make heat! not nearly as much, but it’s not remotely zero and it’s in fact a big problem in some applications.
so it seems like a laser would have a lot more number of shots available than a gun, and a lot lower cost, but it’s still going to be a consideration. how many gallons of fuel going into the diesel generator? how many hours of operation between maintenance cycles? that sort of thing. i’m sure it’s a huge improvement for this sort of application but it’s still not infinite by any stretch, and when things scale up the downsides can be rather surprising.
and the speed of light is a huge improvement over a bullet travelling some small multiple of the speed of sound. but it’s still not infinite…it’ll take a really fast drone and a very long range before you start worrying too much about “leading the target” but it is still eventually going to pop up as this technology evolves.
anyways, i was thinking about how they don’t have the problem of sending shrapnel into the backstop every time they miss the target, and i’m not sure that’s true either. obviously, if the path isn’t upward, it can have collateral damage (i.e., if you are on a mountaintop shooting down onto drones over a city). but i wonder if the laser is powerful enough to pose a hazard to higher altitude airplanes or even orbiting satellites.
fun to think about
A laser pod on a fighter jet could “blind” an incoming missile guided by on board Optics (camera, infrared sensor,, maybe even radar guided) if detected early enough.
Aren’t people investigating the use of microwaves in this application? Or is that a different kind of “swarm”?
But microwaves aren’t as “cool”!
Generals buy “cool”.
B^)
I used to work at a place that made industrial CO2 pulse lasers. Without the acoustic shielding, the laser sounded like someone beating on an oil drum with a hammer, 25 times per second. Definitely not silent. Even with the acoustic shielding, it was still not quiet.
Just a friendly reminder that “defensive” lasers have no problem melting humans.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)