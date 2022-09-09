Hackaday Podcast 184: What Is Art, Bulk Tape Eraser Go Brr, And The Death Of Email

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos had a lot of fun discussing the best of the previous week’s hacks in spite of Elliot’s microphone connectivity troubles. News-wise, we busted out the wine and cheese to briefly debate whether a Colorado man should have won an art competition by entering an image created by AI. Afterward, we went around a bit about floppies, which are being outlawed in Japan.

Then it’s on to the What’s That Sound Results Show, but since Elliot can’t find a 14-sided die, he pulled on the Internet for our random number needs. Congratulations to our big winner [D Rex], who will receive one our coveted Hackaday Podcast t-shirts (Ed. note: Heck, I don’t even have one! That’s how special these babies are).

Afterlife for dead floppies. Make shoes out of this. Kristina’s Cyberdeck Thoughts

Is the food-safety-of-3D-printing debate over once and for all? It is as far as Elliot’s concerned. You know what else is over? The era of distributed, independent email servers. Bah! We’re not kidding about that last one — and we discuss a lie-detecting app that may or may not prove our innocence.

Finally, we talk active foot cooling, heat barriers for hot shops, and big, strong magnets. What are they for? Fixing floppies, fool!

Direct download.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast Places to follow Hackaday podcasts: Google Podcasts

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

Episode 184 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [D Rex] for correctly guessing that Kristina was advancing an old-school film camera!

Marc Bolan? That you?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: