Hackaday Podcast 184: What Is Art, Bulk Tape Eraser Go Brr, And The Death Of Email

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos had a lot of fun discussing the best of the previous week’s hacks in spite of Elliot’s microphone connectivity troubles. News-wise, we busted out the wine and cheese to briefly debate whether a Colorado man should have won an art competition by entering an image created by AI. Afterward, we went around a bit about floppies, which are being outlawed in Japan.
Then it’s on to the What’s That Sound Results Show, but since Elliot can’t find a 14-sided die, he pulled on the Internet for our random number needs. Congratulations to our big winner [D Rex], who will receive one our coveted Hackaday Podcast t-shirts (Ed. note: Heck, I don’t even have one! That’s how special these babies are).
Is the food-safety-of-3D-printing debate over once and for all? It is as far as Elliot’s concerned. You know what else is over? The era of distributed, independent email servers. Bah! We’re not kidding about that last one — and we discuss a lie-detecting app that may or may not prove our innocence.
Finally, we talk active foot cooling, heat barriers for hot shops, and big, strong magnets. What are they for? Fixing floppies, fool!
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 184 Show Notes:
News:
- Man Boasts About Winning Art Competition Using AI-Created Image
- Japan Decides It’s Time to Stop Using Floppy Disks, Report Says
What’s that Sound?
- Congratulations to [D Rex] for correctly guessing that Kristina was advancing an old-school film camera!
- Marc Bolan? That you?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Food Safe 3D Printing: A Study
- Truthsayer Uses Facial Recognition To See If You’re Telling The Truth
- “The Era Of Distributed, Independent Email Servers Is Over”
- Hackaday Prize 2022: A Cooler For Your Footwear
- Why You’ve Never Heard About Nintendo’s U-Force
- Fixing A Hot Shop, With Science
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Kristina’s Picks:
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast 184: What Is Art, Bulk Tape Eraser Go Brr, And The Death Of Email”
Art is, Something that tells a story, or evokes an emotion, or both. This does not happen to the same degree in all observers. The better the piece of art, the more people it will effect . Poorer art will “talk” to less people
As a hopelessly unsuccessful professional artist and a software dev by day my unsolicited two cents are that if you don’t train the model you can call it your art but personally I wont be super interested in what you’re (kind of) making. Artists can code, train your own models! Then we can argue about libraries and dependencies snd whether you trained your model on the cloud or built your own computer from scratch :p
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)