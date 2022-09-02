Sweaty feet can be uncomfortable, and the smell generated in one’s shoes isn’t much to admire, either. In an effort to help solve this issue, [Revoxdyna] has created a cooler for one’s feet that should help out in hot conditions.
Modern shoes, particularly sneakers, are often ventilated, but it’s not always enough. This build takes things further, using active cooling. Water is pumped through tubes and into a copper insole which cools the sole of the foot. It’s achieved thanks to a pump assembly that mounts to the rear of the shoe in a 3D printed housing. The water itself is chilled with a thermoelectric cooler, which helps remove heat from the shoe area.
There is some bulk to the design, which would prevent its use in performance applications in its current form. However, we could imagine companies like Nike leaping at the chance to build some very fancy, high-tech shoes along these lines in future. After all, they already managed to create power laces, and this is even cooler again! Pun definitely intended.
4 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize 2022: A Cooler For Your Footwear”
I’m working on something like this for full-body. Call it the Texas stillsuit. Uses a salvaged scooter battery and a little mini-fridge compressor in a backpack, a heat exchanger and some tubing under the clothing. Would be nice to have accompanying socks and some quick disconnects at the ends of the pant legs to add those to the system.
It is too bad that shoe manufacturers do not take sweating into more consideration when designing footwear.
They may appear to have ventilation holes, but they are not effective.
And the “padding” around the rim and heel are pretty good at sealing moist air inside.
I thought i saw it all, but bloggers here keep finding nonsensical (to be polite) stunts. No the world does not such *’&§&, and this website also not, also noe ESP32 powered soap dispensers.
Cooler for your feet that doubles as extremely effective birth control.
