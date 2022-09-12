There’s something about Reverse Polish Notation (RPN) and the calculators that use it. It calls to mind a time when a calculator was a serious tool, and not just a throwaway toy. Created in the legacy of such calculators by HP and Texas Instruments, [Simon Boak] shows off his SB116, sporting an Arduino Nano under the hood. It’s a fully custom design, with a hand-built metal case, a custom PCB for the keyboard, and a tiny OLED display for maximum retro green goodness.
The impetus for this build was to replace a particular calculator, a well-used TI Programmer, that’s useful for working with 6502 assembly. The SB116 supports binary, octal, decimal, and hex; and boasts some downright useful functions — AND, NOT, OR, XOR, and bitshifts. The source code is available, but you’re on your own for the case and keyboard. And for maximized retro faux-nostalgia, [Simon] designed a box that would have looked right at home on an 80s store shelf.
Stick around for more retro-modern takes on calculators, or tales of repairing a genuine vintage model.
11 thoughts on “Arduino Nano Powers Reverse Polish Notation Calculator”
Yay! The world needs more RPN!
Agree! Glad I still have my pocket HP-15C and a HP-16C . They still work fine. Although I don’t use as much as I used too, but still within reach for that occasional use. We have a HP-12C for general use up in the kitchen.
Neat build SB116 BTW! Just won’t fit in the shirt pocket :) .
More RPN the world needs
The big difference between HP and TI in the late 70’s and 80’s was that while HP was famous for its RPN approach, TI used infix. Infix required using parenthesis which were extra strokes. The HP fans would laugh at that.
meh….. good effort, but nothing replaces the look, feel, and pure awesomeness, of an HP-67
I have my dad’s HP-65. It works, but the display has a problem with some numbers…. Wish I could fix it, but beyond my capability.
“In Polish notation reversed, arithmetic I do, hmmmm.”–Grandmaster Yoda
1 +
Beautiful. I love the weaponized aluminum case.
60 mA though! Have we learned nothing in a half century since the HP-35?
My circa 1981 HP41C draws just 4 mA. (though it doesn’t glow in the dark. LCD, not OLED…)
Annoyingly, my much newer HP15C-LE draws 20 mA. I surmise its code was ported from the original 15C by a neanderthal intern.
As much as I love old electronics, I’m equally impressed at the DIY aluminum work. It’d be cool to see more of how he made the case.
As someone who has used a HP48 throughout all his studies, I should be a RPN devout, and I was. That is, until non-RPN calculators started offering the possibility to edit the previous expression. When you have a long expression, being able to edit just the variable value and thus evaluating your expression for many variables values quickly, RPN is not the greatest tool in the 21st century.
I have a TI-89 and a HP48, and I still use the HP48 about 50% of the time, depending on what calculator I get my hands on 1st when I need it. But when it comes to problems such as “oh, and what would the answer be if you changed this parameter value in the expression I have spent 30 seconds evaluating”, I instantly regret not using the TI-89.
You may argue that you could program the expression, and yes you can, but that’s hardly what you would routinely do when you have to evaluate an expression that you don’t have the hindsight of thinking you’ll have to run again. And even if you do, I’d still be quicker on my TI-89, and to reiterate, that’s coming from someone who has used RPN for 20+ years, including under/post grad studies.
That is IMHO, if you feel RPN is still better, by all means keep using it. The main reason I use the HP48 at work is to put off people from borrowing my calculator!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)