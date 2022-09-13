Floppy Disk Sings: I’m Big In Japan

The other day, a medical office needed my insurance card. I asked them where to e-mail it and they acted like I had offered them human flesh as an appetizer. “We don’t have e-mail! You have to bring it to us in person!” They finally admitted that they could take a fax and I then had to go figure out how to get a free one page fax sent over the Internet. Keep in mind, that I live in the fourth largest city in the United States — firmly in the top 100 largest cities in the world. I’m not out in the wilderness dealing with a country doctor.
I understand HIPAA and other legal and regulatory concerns probably inhibit them from taking e-mail, but other doctors and health care providers have apparently figured it out. But it turns out that the more regulations are involved in something, the more behind-the-times it is likely to be.
Case in Point
I was recently reading that in Japan, government mandates means that people have to submit official documents on paper or using floppy disks or CDROMs. But nothing else. You can’t just upload your papers on the Internet. They are trying to change that, but in this day when most computers don’t have floppy drives and many no longer have optical drives, it seems strange you would insist on those formats.
But it isn’t just Japan. The article points out that South Korea just stopped using ActiveX controls on official websites. In China, if you hold on to a company’s “chops” — think of a rubber stamp that is an official signature — you can control the company even if you’ve been fired.
But, surely, not in the U.S., right? You might be surprised. Do you wonder why the IRS is behind on tax form processing? Sure, COVID-19 is the official reason. But the Washington Post recently did a look at how the agency handles tax forms. Stacks and stacks of paper are everywhere — even in the cafeteria. There’s no optical character recognition. A human being enters in all the data by hand. No kidding.
Why, Oh Why?
So why are we in this state of affairs? Governments move slowly, of course. I’m sure no one want to pay for the IRS or the Japanese government to upgrade their systems. Yet, you can imagine the cost savings if you had more electronic documents and OCR instead of outdated manual systems with antiquated equipment.
You might argue that people don’t know what’s possible, but I doubt that’s true today. We live in a world where even ordinary people use their smartphones to deposit checks and scan documents. You can’t tell me that no one in these organizations has even moderate computer literacy.
Then there’s fear coupled with misunderstanding. I used to have major companies call me to place orders for things and when you told them they could order with a credit card they would act about as shocked as the medical office staff. They were not going to put their super special credit card on the bad old Internet, no way! So they would read the number to a stranger on an insecure phone line and then what would I do? Type it into the order system on the Internet.
I joined a company a few years ago that was just about to roll out an electronic signature system. They were very proud of it and had a meeting to explain how wonderful it was. I couldn’t see how people were being authenticated, though, so I asked an inconvenient question. The premise was that if Alice got an e-mail for her signature, there would be a link in it and clicking it would sign the document. I asked what happens if I get into Alice’s e-mail. They assured me that wasn’t a problem.
I wasn’t satisfied. I said, “How does that work?” They couldn’t explain it to me. So I said, “So can you send an e-mail to sign something to the CIO? I want her to forward it to me and if I can’t sign it then I’ll go figure out why and I’ll leave you alone. ” Ten minutes later, I had signed the CIO’s name to something and the system was back at the drawing board.
It Can Be Better
But the point is this: people think that electronic documents are somehow insecure or bad. But they don’t have to be. There are many ways that you can authenticate people — digital certificates, a PIN code, and probably 143 more ways that I can’t think of. But just proving you have a link in an e-mail isn’t sufficient. That’s why banks often ask you questions about things they can find out about you like which car did you own or which address have you had in the past. Sure, someone highly motivated can figure that out, but it stops all but the most dedicated adversary.
I think our community might be a step ahead of most people in this area. We tend to trust digital documents. The days of giant catalogs and databook arriving in the mail are over, for better or worse. You are reading this on some sort of screen and not in a glossy four-color magazine. Most of us know how to send encrypted e-mails.
But we are the minority by a long shot. Try exchanging an encrypted e-mail with practically anyone. Find three non-technical people at your work who have a digital certificate. Try authorizing someone to get into a safety deposit box or close a real estate deal with no physical papers. Today, you probably can’t do any of those things.
I have a feeling some countries are better at this than others. How’s where you live?
So so. Around here, one of the problems with certificates is that they expire. Surely some people will insist that is necessary, but there could be a way to just renew one online, instead of having to go to the entire hassle of going someplace in person, with all the documents , to get another done. People end up doing that, but it is not an easy task for Old Joe from the bar.
About the IRS : here we can send the declarations through online software. Reduces their work a lot, since they will only need to hand process the paper forms from a fraction of users.
…or they print everything out then process just the way they always have done.
I don’t know about you, but I refused to E-File this year due to the onerous requirement of going through ID.me for identity validation. Fortunately they discontinued that.
HIPPA does not actually prohibit the use of email for transmitting medical records. Doctors offices have absorbed an urban legend to the effect that HIPPA makes email impossible, but if you are familiar with the actual law it has no such prohibition, either in a practical or technical sense. Try convincing a medical office of this, though — it’s absolutely impossible, partially because they’re insanely risk averse.
Yeah clearly some medical offices have figured it out or more likely paid some third party to do it for them. I’m sure there’s some standard for how the records are handled etc and audits but it’s not undoable for sure.
It is quite possible that it is not the Medical Office, but their insurance company. I have that in a number of case the issue was not the tech or the user, but that the user’s insurance company had specific wording that prohibited certain mechanisms.
Yet they are quick to want to send EOBs via email to you.
I’ve dealt with similar issues when trying to get a photo to a doctor’s office. They finally just told me to send it to the nurse’s private cell phone!
The reality of “modern” fax transmission is far worse than even this story portends. Most business fax transmissions are handled by email gateways, where you email the document to a fax service, which then transmits the fax to another fax service which then attaches the fax back to an email to send to the recipient.
“You have to bring it to us in person!” They finally admitted that they could take a fax and I then had to go figure out how to get a free one page fax sent over the Internet. ”
My Voip provider provides faxing with a number. Did that instead of dealing with the same headache you did.
“But the point is this: people think that electronic documents are somehow insecure or bad. But they don’t have to be. ”
HaD has certainly done a lot of stories where security has failed in some way. The internet has made both the act easier to do, and easier to get away with with little consequences to the bad guys. Paper, and faxing one has to work much harder at it, or be a nation-state.
Good rant, but you forgot the song:
To answer the question, a lot of government services in Canada have moved online, and they have not done a good job of it. Be careful what you wish for.
“Then there’s fear coupled with misunderstanding. I used to have major companies call me to place orders for things and when you told them they could order with a credit card they would act about as shocked as the medical office staff. They were not going to put their super special credit card on the bad old Internet, no way! So they would read the number to a stranger on an insecure phone line and then what would I do? Type it into the order system on the Internet.”
I hang with some CPAs from time to time, and from their (oh so thrilling) “war stories” I feel like I’ve got a handle on the real problem with credit cards as far as most companies are concerned… Accounting systems, some procedures of which are legally mandated for fraud prevention, document things in a vendor/order or customer/order fashion, and purchases may be posted to one of a number of internal accounts inside the company, according to whether it’s production material, R&D supplies, non-asset office supplies etcetera and so forth…. and this division is necessary and everything has to be tracked because there are a bunch of different tax treatments and legal requirements. What they want to do is issue a trackable order from their system, get an invoice and process it through the system posting it to the right accounts. CCs break this with their “one big pool of money” and cryptic short string statement lines, which you might laugh at as being a trivial problem when you eyeball reconcile your personal 10 monthly purchases, but it becomes a tracking and accountability nightmare very quickly with more than a page worth. It can be sorted out… but instead of being a 6 step process being done by the machine of in place accounting systems, it needs probably 10-12 manual steps with internally generated documentation, rather than the businesslike invoice from the external supplier, and auditors always think it looks suss, because if you were defrauding the company, you’d also do it like this.
So yah, major companies, that is anyone subject to rigorous accounting requirements, do not like paying by CC.
Well, actually, some credit cards are made to categorize expenses and are often called purchasing cards instead of credit cards for businesses. So you can actually make it easier. However, the point here wasn’t that they didn’t have a credit card or that they didn’t want to use it for their own convenience. It was that they didn’t want it transmitted over the internet even though that’s exactly what happens to it eventually anyway.
It is hard to evaluate in a timely fashion how secure a given site’s payment handling system is.
A lot of them have the mentality that, “I’m only taking $30 orders, so I only have to stop the bottomfeeder script kiddies who’d steal $30”. Or call it the “I’m not making enough to protect it as if there were millions at stake” problem, when any few hundred cards could quite well be a million dollar prize.
I am cautious about using my CC online from a rational fear of how stupid humans are when they’re taking care of something worth only a few dollars to them but thousands to somebody else. Something like 1 in 10 major companies have a credit card breach yearly… so use it willy nilly for all I care, 50 different vendors a year, you’ll only need your card replaced 5 times, or just put up with it and get robbed blind.
Precisely. It’s an issue of trust – and not knowing whether that particular site is legitimate or compromised. When you get someone on the phone, and you’ve probably talked to the person before, you know it’s probably going to the right place instead of some phony call center in Nigeria. If it does, you hang up. If they sound like they don’t know what they’re talking about, you hang up.
I was ordering something online from a place that I know many people have used without issue, and the payment processor looked like it was the one I had used in the past, but when the dealings started with the payment processor asking for my social security number to “sign in” to the system, I concluded that I don’t need the item that much. With that information and my credit card details, they could have impersonated me anywhere.
This is also why companies have approved supplier lists. They only want to deal with stable concerns who likewise have rigorous and legally compliant accounting systems in place, not pissant little one man concerns who are like “Invoice, WTF is that? LOL just put it on a credit card dude.”
Well I was very proud of a German company I had to deal with when I worked for a big multinational. We need $400 worth of parts for a one shot project. Our purchasing sent then 80 pages of terms and conditions so they sent it back and said if you want the parts fine. Or not. But we aren’t signing these without a lawyer and we aren’t paying a lawyer 8000 euro to review these. Bravo!
Can’t tell you how many times I’ve had purchase orders refused because of boilerplate, ended up using the company CC which was frowned upon by the audit team for large purchases
The Singapore government gets everyone to use digital documents for pretty much everything. Every resident gets a digital signing app for their phone (or one of those wonderful code generating cards to cover edge cases where someone doesn’t have a phone) and the system manages the certificates etc. in the background. I don’t know what my certificates are, but the system works.
Most government transactions no longer require physical paper.
That said, the Singapore IRAS (their IRS) benefits from a vastly simpler tax code. The time to file taxes for the average Singaporean is somewhere around 10 minutes. But so it goes when the marginal tax rate tops out at a headspin inducing 17%.
And Estonia was the first country to make digital identities available for everyone, even people who aren’t Estonia. Their ID card includes signing keys, and conveniently arrives with a USB card reader to further transactions. Between Estonia and Singapore the Estonian system is far more flexible, but the Singapore one is far easier for the end user.
If I had to pick, I’d like the two countries to mix their systems so we could do both.
My A-number 1 beef with my medical provider is their insistence on “signature boxes” where I am repeatedly asked to “sign” documents that I can’t see. Besides not having a display that a patient could read, somehow I can never get across that just because there is a document on their screen and my signature shows up on that one as I scribble, it doesn’t mean that my signature couldn’t be applied to any number of other documents without my consent.
I try to not be a prick about it but I do object every time and I always ask to review documents before signing and a request copy of what I have signed.
You should emigrate to Germany where our Gouverment is talking for 20years about insurance card and it is still not working. Hm..at least everybody has a cheap insurance and I never pay anything to my doctor. :)
And if you think of your 143 way do indenty, which one will work with my old mother and her older doctor?
Olaf
“But just proving you have a link in an e-mail isn’t sufficient.”
Except legally it is in many jurisdictions. That’s how online document signature systems work. And thousands of businesses use them for contracts. The onus is on you to prove that fraud occurred.
Well that’s the problem. It is legally binding in many places but if I present you a driver’s license with the picture of a 70-year-old woman on it you’re probably going to guess it’s not me. Anybody can hijack my email and then sign documents for me. If you notice the banks don’t rely on this. They ask you a bunch of questions that presumably only you will know. Like I mentioned the post that isn’t foolproof either but it does require more than just hacking into my computer.
I (and my wife) personally like ‘in person’. For just about everything including medical. To much stuff is transacted in the cloud rather than face to face. We even have to download the Fed/state forms, print our selves to do by hand. Used to be able to go pick up forms at your post office…. Our bank(s) would even like to eliminate paper statements as they now ‘charge’ for that service…. I’d rather get out and go down to a ‘electronics/computer parts’ store and browse … but no, got to shop on-line if you want anything…. Getting ‘Really’ impersonal. Its a weird world out there…
Maan, floppy disks? CD’s? They are begging for trojan/virus delivery by hand…
I actually work for a hospital, and am in the process of getting them to upgrade their processes. We have one case were we’re spending a small fortune to walk a piece of paper across the street three times a day because people think that’s more secure than sending a file to a server. The world is a funny place.
Here in the UK, government (well, most of it) has gone online in a huge way. There’s a genuine concern now though that some groups of people are becoming excluded from access to ‘normal’ life through not having the technology or know-how to connect to these services. Government here delights in removing paper and telephone services as soon as an electronic version becomes available.
