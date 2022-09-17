I was reading [Al Williams]’ great rant on why sometimes the public adoption of tech moves so slowly, as exemplified by the Japanese Minister of Tech requesting the end of submissions to the government on floppy diskettes. In 2022!
Along the way, [Al] points out that we still trust ballpoint-pen-on-paper signatures more than digital ones. Imagine going to a bank and being able to open an account with your authentication token! It would be tons more secure, verifiable, and easier to store. It makes sense in every way. Except, unless you’ve needed one for work, you probably don’t have a Fido2 (or whatever) token, do you?
Same goes for signed, or encrypted, e-mail. If you’re a big cryptography geek, you probably have a GPG key. You might even have a mail reader that supports it. But try requesting an encrypted message from a normal person. Or ask them to verify a signature.
Honestly, signing and encrypting are essentially both solved problems, from a technical standpoint, and for a long time. But somehow, from a societal point of view, we’re not even close yet. Public key encryption dates back to the late 1970’s, and 3.5” diskettes are at least a decade younger. Diskettes are now obsolete, but I still can’t sign a legal document with my GPG key. What gives?
10 thoughts on “Why Can’t We Have Pretty Things?”
Bad ergonomics. Never the default option.
Mostly ? Bad designs, and also the shortsight of not allowing fallback options. Like fingerprints are a very convenient and secure option, sure. But if the bank ATMs / system allow only that, what are the people with missing fingers or those who, due to age or profession or whatever have very light or non existant fingerprints ? Around here a lot of people would need to queue up to a sole machine in the bank that would accept entering the PIN through the keyboard. And that machine wouldn´t be always working, or would run out of money.
Trust.
Do they believe it is really me, or a counterfeit?
Do I believe they will only use my income, identification, information for the purposes I intend?
“Along the way, [Al] points out that we still trust ballpoint-pen-on-paper signatures more than digital ones. ”
Well writing leaves it’s mark (no pun intended). The forensics of writing leaves more clues than a digital signature. And where the writer can be observed, there’s more clues.
Precisely, so here and now I decree the end of all data collection on individuals for the purpose of analytics (greed)! It isnt necessary….
Pretty?
Let’s get save software 1st!
We’re definitely not there yet!
I think hackaday is basically a youtube tech video review.
One nice thing that I covet in the year 2022, and in fact, coveted in 1992 on my BBS was an “edit” button in the forum software. Just sayin’. :)
It was never an encryption and signing problem with PGP; it was about establishing trust.
Establishing trust was the thing that was never really figured out. Yes we had public PGP servers for keys, but how do you establish trust with those keys?
Compare that to the situation we are now in with SSL certificates and the certificate transparency logs. The problem with PGP was that it wasn’t far off the situation where all websites just have self-signed certificates.
While there was an industry built up to deal with trust for SSL certificates due to businesses making websites, the same isn’t really true for individuals using PGP.
Add on top of that TLS getting rolled out for delivering email, and then DMARC, etc, the encryption and spoofing problems became less of an issue.
“Along the way, [Al] points out that we still trust ballpoint-pen-on-paper signatures more than digital ones. Imagine going to a bank and being able to open an account with your authentication token!”
Yeah, no. It’s already way, way too easy to open bank accounts. Allowing for pure digital identification in banking would just made identity theft way too easy, because as soon as you say “you just need this digital thing” it becomes “you don’t even have to physically go someplace” which means the number of attackers grows to the entire planet, including places where the laws suck.
After all, there’s a simple point here: if you’re saying authentication tokens are good, great! Let’s use them *in addition* to signatures. Proving you’re you shouldn’t be easy. It should be hard.
