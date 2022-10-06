Robot Blade Runner Turns In World Record Time

While we wish colleges and universities competed more on academics, we can’t deny that more people are interested in their athletics programs. Oregon State, however, has done a little of both since their bipedal robot, Cassie, became the world’s fastest bipedal robot according to the Guinness Book of World Records. You can see a video of the 100 meter run below, but don’t blink. The robot turned in a time of around 25 seconds.

Impressive, but still not on par with Usan Bolt’s time of under 10 seconds for the same distance. If you want to see what that would be like, try running the long way across a football field and see how far you get in 25 seconds. There isn’t a lot of technical detail about the robot, but you can intuit some things from watching it go. You can also find a little more information on the robot and some of its siblings on the University’s website.

If you think robots won’t ever run as well as humans, we used to think the same thing about playing chess. This doesn’t look like we normally envision a bipedal robot. Then again, there isn’t any reason robots have to look, or move, like we do.