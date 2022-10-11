2022 Supercon: More Talks, More Speakers!

Round two of the 2022 Supercon talks is out, and it’s another superb lineup. This round is full of high voltage, art, and science. If you’ve ever dreamed of starting up your own hacker company, making your own refrigerator, teaching your toaster to think, or just making your breath glow, then Supercon is where you want to be Nov. 4-6!
Supercon will sell out, so get your tickets now before it’s too late. And stay tuned for the next and final round of talk reveals next week! Plus the keynote speaker reveal. Plus workshops. Oh my.
How to Make Your Breath Glow in a Wearable Glass Pendant
Light! Physics! Fabrication! Let’s dive into producing glass pendant containing our glowing breath without LEDs: flex PCB design, lampworking, producing vacuum tubes, wearable tesla coils, oxygen extraction, and ionizing gases to view their pretty colors (emission spectra)! All of this using low-cost/DIY equipment at home in the comfort of our favorite pajamas.
Beyond Technique: Artistic Wearable Technology
Sophy Wong is a designer and artist creating costumes and fashion infused with technology. To bring her designs to life, she combines hands-on apparel design with digital fabrication and experimental techniques. Sophy will share recently finished works, her processes for creating them, and her quest to go beyond technique to create artistic wearable tech.
Hacking a Toaster with Machine Learning to Produce the Perfect Toast
Toasters usually rely on timers or bimetallic strips to control the toasting process. However, I decided to take this problem to the next (over-engineered) level using gas sensors and machine learning. Interestingly enough, estimating “time until burnt” proved to be an excellent example of predictive maintenance.
Making sense of sensors: Grafana for Makers (and other assorted strategies)
Adafruit and Sparkfun have made hardware development so easy that the problem I always run into is how to make sense of the data your custom device generates. In this talk, I’ll go through data collection and visualization for makers, from simple to awesome.
Art-World Compatibility Layer: How to Hang and Sell Your Blinky Goodness as Art
You’ve made something awesome! But could it live somewhere other than your Hall of Completed Projects? This talk covers the steps necessary to convert a cool blinky into saleable art: what art buyers expect, how to find shows, and how your glorious creation can survive years on somebody else’s wall.
Galin Engine: Software is Eating the Internal Combustion Engine
We will explain how our solution allows for a viable realisation of the rotary vane engine, and how the architecture of the engine makes it ideally suited to producing electrical power (not mechanical shaft output) from hydrocarbons.
Refrigediro- OpenSource Refrigeration Systems
It is surprisingly easy to solder copper tubes to a compressor and add refrigerant to make a refrigeration loop that produces frost in minutes! During this talk, I will not only explain the working principle behind refrigeration systems, but show how and why you might want to make one yourself.
A Low-Cost, Underwater, Ultrasonic Phased Array Research Platform
This work presents an acoustic phased array that is open source and easy to modify. Most of the cost savings come from modifying off-the-shelf transducers for underwater use. The nine-element array is intended for marine biological research.
[If you read this far, you probably want tickets. Just sayin’.]
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)