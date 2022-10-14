[YuzukiHD] has provided files for anyone that wishes to build their own HDMI capture card at home. The design is known as the Yuzuki Loop Out HDMI Capture Card PRO, or YuzukiLOHCC PRO for short.
The build is based on the MS2130, a HD video and audio capture chip that’s compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1. We’re pretty sure that’s now called USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, and that standard is capable of transfers at up to 5 Gbps. Thus, the chip can support HDMI at up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz depending on the exact signals being passed down the line. It’s compatible with YUV422 & MJPEG modes and can be used with software like OBS Studio and FFmpeg. The board itself is relatively simple. It features an HDMI In port, an HDMI Out port, and a USB-C port for hooking up to a computer for capture.
HDMI capture cards can be expensive and fussy things, so you may find it pays to roll your own. Plus, being open sourced under the CERN Open Hardware License V2 means that you can make changes to suit your own use case if you so desire.
We’ve seen some other hilarious video capture tricks over the years, such as a convoluted rig that uses a SNES to turn a Game Boy Camera into a usable webcam. If you’ve got any such madcap hacks brewing up in your lab, be sure to let us know!
8 thoughts on “An Open-Source HDMI Capture Card”
The elephant in the room: Does it work with HDCP protected HDMI signals?
from the readme in the linked GitHub repo:
Integrated pre-programmed HDCP keys for Loop Out
Be nice to have a datasheet, taobao wants a login, I CBA to go further either.
Cant find it on AliExpress but semi OT, it’s interesting how cheap the HDMI to CSI boards have got and just how a cheaply a PiKVM project can be built for now
If the pre-programmed HDCP key is not on a block list then yes, if not then no. So all you need to do is contact Intel’s daughter company (Digital Content Protection LLC) sign a billion NDA documents in blood, for a valid HDCP 2.3 key, which they would reject for this purpose.
(But 4K video was added with HDCP 2.2 and there is a reason why HDCP 2.3 exists)
I should probably add that there is a license fee involved in being allocated a valid key.
Ayyy this is a pretty nice follow-on from MacroSilicon to the gen 1 Can’tLink cores that only did MJPEG.
Will be trying to build one of these and take it for a spin, and pretty sure you can sideload a key you suck outta a different kit, which I think is available in a gen 1 cant’link memdump, haven’t figured those out yet though.
Would be interesting to run this program against it: https://github.com/BertoldVdb/ms-tools
If the core is similar to ms2109 it allows running code on the chip.
CNX has more infos: https://www.cnx-software.com/2022/10/09/10-hdmi-to-usb-3-2-video-acquisition-board-ms2130/
