You don’t think much about the power company until you flip the lights on and they don’t come on. The same can be said of soldering flux. You don’t think much about it, usually, until you try soldering without it. Flux has a cleaning action on metal surfaces that allows for a proper solder joint. The problem is, do you have any idea what’s in the flux you are using? We don’t either. [Catsndogs] has a recipe to make your own flux and then you’ll know.
At the heart of rosin flux is basically tree sap. If you live near pine trees, you can source it naturally. If not, you can find it at music instrument stores. Stringed instruments use rosin, so it is readily available. If you do source it yourself, [Catsndogs] reports that it doesn’t matter if it is old or clean. You do want to pick out as much tree bark and dead ants as you can, though. You essentially dissolve it in alcohol (at least 80% isopropyl or ethanol). Then filter it through filter paper or a coffee filter.
You can adjust the viscosity by allowing the alcohol to evaporate to make the mixture thicker or by adding more alcohol to make it thinner. Thicker flux is good for tacking down SMD parts. As you might expect, this isn’t “no clean” flux. Also, the flux is very flammable, so be careful.
This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this recipe. Or even the second time. But it is a good reminder that you can make your own free of whatever wacky chemicals are in the commercial preparations.
7 thoughts on “Whip Up Some Homemade Artisanal Flux”
This is cool from a do it from scratch DIY perspective. My experience doing something similar, for restoring 1890’s technology that used lead solder to connect steel components, is that the resulting rosin flux in usage is kinda smoky: you get condensed rosin on nearby objects, like your microscope lens, and you end up inhaling the stuff and coughing a lot if you don’t have a fume extractor of some sort.
Didn’t your parents teach you this? My father and uncles grew up behind the iron curtain in the 60s and 70s and when soldering they often dipped the iron in a little can of rosin.
Living in a place with plenty of pin trees I have long wondered if I should just go and fetch my free soldering flux from the forest. Guess I better start before winter arrives….
Though, have also contemplated. If rosin that is effectively pine syrup is good as a soldering flux. What about other tree sourced syrups? Perhaps that dreaded maple stuff finally has an actual valuable use.
Then one can also ask, what about just syrup? As in sugar in a bit of water? Or just sugar?
At soldering temperatures, rosin has a lot of chemicals that behave as acids and etch the surface. Sugar acts more acid at elevated temperatures, but it also caramelizes, turning into something tar-like, and burns/chars. Tree sap has a bit of sugar, but all the other stuff does a lot of the work that’s valuable for a flux.
Partly joking, but it is interesting to know what regular stuff would be a half decent solder flux in a pinch.
Having something that acts as a reducing agent is one worthwhile feature.
A bit of acidity is indeed useful for removing some surface oxides.
Not to mention being a liquid at appropriate temperatures.
At least one has the big advantage of having a hot reaction mix to work with.
I’ve actually used sap from a tree directly. It’s sticky, smoky, and needs a lot of clean-up, but it works.
>”alcohol (at least ethanol) does not make any toxic gases.”
Acetaldehyde. “produced by the partial oxidation of ethanol”, causes skin, eye, throat and lung irritation from between 0.07 and 0.25 ppm and upwards. Is carcinogenic.
