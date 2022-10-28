Hackaday Podcast 191: Researchers Parse Starlink, Switches Sense Muscles, And LFT Plays The Commodordion

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney get together for a look at everything cool under the hardware-hacking sun.
Think you need to learn how to read nerve impulses to run a prosthetic hand? Think again — try spring-loaded plungers and some Hall effect sensors. What’s Starlink saying? We’re not sure, but if you’re clever enough you can use the radio link for ad hoc global positioning. Historically awful keyboards, pan-and-scan cable weather stations, invisibility cloaks, plumbing fittings for electrical controls — we’ll talk about it all. And if you’ve never heard two Commodore 64s and a stack of old floppies turned into an electronic accordion, you really don’t know what you’re missing.
Episode 191 Show Notes:
News:
- Chaos Computer Club saves the healthcare system 400 million euros
- Saving 400 million euro of public health care money from reckless vendors
- USB-C approved by EU council
What’s that Sound?
- On a break: we’re saving up our sounds for Supercon!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- When [Elon] Says No, Just Reverse Engineer The Starlink Signal
- Forearm Muscle Contraction Sensor Is Useful Component For Open Source Prosthetics
- Fiber Laser Your Way To Flexible PCB Success!
- Decompiling Software To Fix An Old Solar Inverter
- How The Art-Generating AI Of Stable Diffusion Works
- The Commodordion Turns Two C64s Into A Single Instrument
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
