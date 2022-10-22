We all know that it’s sometimes better to beg forgiveness than ask permission to do something, and we’ll venture a guess that more than a few of us have taken that advice to heart on occasion. But [Todd Humphreys] got the order of operations a bit mixed up with his attempt to leverage the Starlink network as a backup to the Global Positioning System, and ended up doing some interesting reverse engineering work as a result.
The story goes that [Todd] and his team at the University of Texas Austin’s Radionavigation Lab, on behalf of their sponsors in the US Army, approached Starlink about cooperating on a project to make their low-Earth orbit constellation provide position, navigation, and timing capabilities. Although initially interested in the project, Starlink honcho [Elon Musk] put the brakes on things, leaving [Todd]’s team high and dry. Not to be dissuaded, they bought a Starlink user terminal, built what amounts to a small radiotelescope — although we’ve seen something similar done with just an RTL-SDR — and proceeded to reverse-engineer the structure of Starlink’s Ku-band downlink signal. The paper (PDF link) on their findings is densely packed with details, such as the fact that Starlink uses an orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) scheme.
It’s important to note that their goal was not to break encryption or sniff in on user data; rather, they wanted access to the synchronization and timing signals embedded in the Starlink data structures. By using this data along with the publically available ephemera for each satellite, it’s possible to quickly calculate the exact distance to multiple satellites and determine the receiver’s location to within 30 meters. It’s not as good as some GPS-Starlink hacks we’ve seen, but it’s still pretty good in a pinch. Besides, the reverse engineering work here is well worth a read.
Thanks to [Adrian] for the tip!
4 thoughts on “When [Elon] Says No, Just Reverse Engineer The Starlink Signal”
This guy has a lot of fans and enemies, it’s absolutely inane. I remember when they shifted from “don’t buy twitter” to “you must buy twitter”. Their sole opinion is to be contrarians now of what Elon wants.
Either way impressive hack, but I’m not sure if the motivation behind these is a good one. No matter what, it seems unlikely that I cannot use either Galileo, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou all at once. No need for inaccurate Starlink location. But these are my 2cents.
Starlink signals should be quite a bit stronger than most typical GNSS signals. They are on a completely different band as well. For a normal user their seems to be no gain, but in an environment with heavy electronic warfare it can make the difference.
Surprising they use OFDM, for a satellite to ground channel it doesn’t really offer much…
OFDM is actually detrimental in satellite communications. Not only is multipath interference not a problem. OFDM als has a high peak-to-average amplitude ratio, but transmitting on a link with 120 to 200 dB loss from a power-constrained vehicle you want average power to be as high as possible, not peak power.
Looks like the same geniuses who design Tesla’s hard- and software are also at work at SpaceX.
The US Military specifically wants a backup for their own GPS, but all other existing GNSS constellations are run by their enemies. Starlink is the only active commercial US-controlled constellation.
Also GPS was deliberately built to have extremely weak signals, a feature no longer required but hard to change. Starlink signals OTOH are as powerful as possible and there are more satellites, so it could enable geolocalization in places where none of the GNSS constellations work.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)