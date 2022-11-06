For those that haven’t heard, ultrasonic levitation is a process by which two or more ultrasonic transducers are set opposite to each other and excited in such a way as to create a standing wave between them. The sound is, as the name implies, ultrasonic — so outside the range of human hearing — but strong enough so that the small, light objects can be positioned and held fixed in mid-air where there’s a pressure minimum in the standing wave. [Olimex] has created a small ultrasonic levitation kit that exemplifies this phenomena.
The kit itself is made using through-hole components, with an ATTiny85 as the core microcontroller to drive two TCT40-16T ultrasonic speakers, and a MAX232 to provide a USB interface. Two slotted rectangular PCB pieces that solder connect to the main board, provide a base so that the device stands upright when assembled. The whole device is powered through the USB connection, and the ultrasonic speakers output in the 40KHz range providing enough power to levitate small Styrofoam balls.
The project is, by design, an exercise in minimalism, providing a kit that can be easily assembled, and providing code that can be easily flashed onto the device, examined and modified. All the design files, including the bill of materials, KiCAD schematics, and source code are provided under an open source hardware license to allow for anyone wanting to know how such a project works, or to extend it themselves, ample opportunity. [Olimex] also has the kit for sale for those not wanting to source boards and parts themselves.
We’ve featured ultrasonic levitation devices before, from bare bones system driven by a NE555 to massive phased arrays.
3 thoughts on “Mini Ultrasonic Levitation Kit Is An Exercise In Sound Minimalist Design”
>a MAX232 to provide a USB interface
Something is wrong here. Looking at the schematic you can see the MAX232 is (ab)used to drive the speakers, nothing to do with USB…
It is indeed very minimalistic (both the parts and schematic, but also the documentation). Just to clarify the description above, the MAX232 is not used for USB, but between the ATTiny’s square wave output and the ultrasonic buzzers. The USB data lines are directly connected to the ATTiny, but not used in the default program. I guess it’s mainly to reprogram the ATTiny once you’ve first flashed an ATTiny USB Bootloader (like micronucleus). The default program is “basically a NE555”, inverting the two output pins on the clock compare interrupt, and adjusting the compare register based on the analog read of the trim pot.
Although the project is certainly nicely done, and has room for experimenting and tweaking (the lines of each speaker could be controlled separately if one wished to; USB programming and access to USB data line should make it more convenient to fiddle with, etc.), I personnaly find the lack of explanation on the design choices a bit less exploratory-friendly for beginners (What’s the exact advantage of using the MAX232 to drive the speakers? Why is the ATTiny power dropped to ~3.5V by 2 diodes? While the USB data input is still at full 5V (almost 1V above recommended max…)? )
a tiny micro with an additional USB interface chip would be far from minimalistic with the number of usb enabled micros…
