Storing energy can be done in many ways, with the chemical storage method of a battery being one of the most common. Another option is a thermal battery, which basically means making something hot, and later extracting that heat again. In this video by [Robert Murray-Smith] the basic concept of a thermal battery that uses sand is demonstrated.
By running a current through a resistive wire that’s been buried inside a container with sand, the sand is heated up to about 200 °C. As [Robert] points out, the maximum temperature of the sand can be a 1000 °C or more. Because sand doesn’t boil like water, the total amount of energy stored in sand is correspondingly higher.
Extracting the thermal energy can be done rather inefficiently using the demonstrated Peltier element. A Stirling engine, or steam generator and turbine, would get a lot more energy out. Either way, the thermal battery itself is made using just plain sand, which makes it an attractive DIY target to tinker with.
6 thoughts on “Making A Do-It-Yourself Sand Battery”
The specific heat capacity is 4.2 kJ/(kg·K) which is actually pretty good.
I doubt sand has anywhere near that.
For water I mean.
Coming in at ~ 0.8 J/(g*K), one needs a 5x temperature increase to store the same amount of energy as in water (gram per gram), but this also means that most of the total stored energy can be extracted as higher grade heat (with more favorable Carnot efficiency).
The specific heat of sand is 0.83kJ /g K, so it is 5x less than water.
However, that is only part of the story.
Water can only be heated to 100°C, Sand be used 10x hotter, so you can easily make up for this.
There are other things to consider as well.
I used to be a fan of Robert Murray Smith’s channel, and to a point I still am (I still subscribe, but rarely view). The main issue I have is that he touches on topics and does a tiny bit of experimentation, and then… moves on! For example in his wind turbine experiments, he measured open circuit voltage and said “See, it works!” and discuss the theoretical amount of power that could be extracted, but stopped there. I suppose for some people, seeing an open voltage reading is good enough, but it doesn’t satisfy me at all. I’d love to see it doing real work.
Just as in this video- putting the working into showing it works, but a *Peltier* junction for energy extraction? I realize that just about anything else is vastly more complex, and it proves that it’s a working concept, but so many of his experiments never reach beyond the low hanging fruit. I think he’s missing out on a lot of potential.
Pun intended.
Put the sand in a bucket on a cable connected to a motor/generator and you have a “gravity battery”. Better than 80% efficiency, 50 year service life and costs $0.17/kWh. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gravity_battery
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)