FDA’s Approval Of Cell Culture Chicken: The Rise Of Fresh Meat Without The Animal?

On November 14th of this year, the FDA cleared the path for Upside Foods to sell its cell-culture-based chicken products within the US. This is the first product of its kind to be cleared for commercial sale within the Americas, with only Singapore having previously cleared a similar product for sale, back in December of 2020. This latter product comes courtesy of another California start-up called Eat Just.
Since that initial approval in Singapore, Eat Just has begun to set up a 2,800 square meter (~30,000 square feet) production facility in Singapore that is scheduled to begin producing thousands of kilograms of slaughter-free meat starting in the first quarter of 2023. This would make it the top-runner in the cultured meat industry, which to this point has seen dozens of start-ups, but precious few actual products for sale.
With CEO Josh Tetrick of Eat Just projecting price equality between their cultured meat and meat from animals by 2030, could the FDA’s approval herald the dawn of slaughter-free meat? There are obviously still hurdles, but as we’ll see, the idea is not nearly as far-fetched as one might think.
A Long History
The history behind cell cultures stretches back to the 19th century, when through experimentation it was discovered that tissues and entire organs could be kept alive, even after having been separated from the body. Subsequent research during the early 20th century increased our understanding of tissue and cell cultures, which during the 1940s and 1950s led to such medical leaps forward as growing viruses in cell cultures for the sake of producing vaccines.
The injectable polio vaccine, developed by Jonas Salk, was among the first products that was mass-produced courtesy of such cell cultures. Beyond vaccine development, the ability to not only isolate cells, but to keep them alive for extended periods of time has led to countless medical and scientific breakthroughs over the intervening decades. Some of these cell cultures as used in laboratory settings are also immortal, either because of their starting point as a (human) cancer cell, due to them being stem cells, or because of immortalization treatment. Having immortalized cell lines allows for long-term studies on a well-documented type of cell.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, such cell cultures are involved in the initial step of setting up a cultivated meat production line. In the FDA Memorandum covering the approval of Upside Food’s product the following steps are detailed:
- Cell isolation
- Establishment of cell lines
- Establishment of Master Cell Banks (MCB)
- Proliferation phase
- Differentiation phase
- Harvest of cell material
None of these steps are necessarily new or uncommon within a laboratory setting. The isolation of the initial seed cells involves extracting these from a chicken. These then have to be characterized and checked for any pathogens. The resulting cells are then immortalized using gene-therapy with telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) as needed, to establish the master cell lines. These cell lines are immortal and can thus be used for the further duration of the production line.
During the proliferation phase, some of the cells from the cell banks are introduced to a bioreactor, where the cells are encouraged to multiply in suspension culture, while bathed in all the nutrients they need, and with a constant pH and temperature being maintained. Once enough cell material has formed, they are moved to the next phase, which is where these cells will differentiate into both the muscle (myocyte) and connective (fibrocyte) tissues. Both will adhere to the bioreactor’s walls, and to each other, forming a multi-cellular tissue.
After this phase, the contents of this final bioreactor can be extracted and is essentially ready for preparation and consumption.
Growing Pains
As the saying goes, if something was easy, someone else would already have done it a long time ago. In the case of cultured meat most of the challenges lie in scaling up from a laboratory setting involving small batches of cell culture, to massive bioreactors capable of outputting thousands upon thousands kilograms of product.
Making sure that these bioreactors manage to keep the cells content as nutrients are added and waste products removed is one thing, but another is the entire supply chain surrounding the operation. At this point in time, there is no massive industry capable of delivering these nutrients on a scale required to replace a significant part of today’s meat consumption. All of these supply lines will have to grow along with this nascent cultured meat industry.
A major bottleneck and cost factor here is the growth medium, especially the growth factors that the cells require in order to multiply. Common sources for laboratories include fetal bovine serum (FBS) along with the serum from other animals. Generally slaughterhouses are the primary source of the blood from which the serum is extracted. Finding replacements for this serum and their growth factors is an ongoing topic, and one that is obviously highly relevant for cultured meat.
One alternative is made from human blood, called hPL (human platelet lysate). This is a substitute for FBS that is created from previously extracted platelets that have since expired. Since these were extracted from donated blood for transfusion purposes, hPL forms a cruelty-free alternative source. The main obstacles here are that the amount is only enough for small-scale laboratory settings, and there are issues with cost and consistency across batches.
An ideal alternative for FBS, hPL and similar would be a fully artificial, synthesized alternative, as this would alleviate any ethical and food safety concerns. Unfortunately, as also covered in a 2021 review by Chelladurai et al. in Heliyon, a clear alternative does not exist yet. This reinforces the notion that finding a serum-free replacement for cultured meat is likely to form one of the major obstacles in the near future, both in terms of its ethical image and the sense of its ultimate price tag.
Still Worth It
Even with the clear challenges in scaling up cultivated meat products, there is no denial that its potential positive impacts can be massive. In a 2017 report (PDF) by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), it is noted that agriculture is responsible for about 70% of global freshwater usage, a significant amount of which goes into feeding cattle — 15 ton of water per kilogram of meat — and other animals intended for meat production.
When there are approximately three chickens on this Earth for every single human (~24B chickens), with similar numbers for cattle and sheep, it’s not hard to see how the meat industry has somewhat of an impact on the environment, and correspondingly the climate. If we can over the coming decades remove the need for animals to be grown for the slaughterhouse, we stand to regain many thousands of square kilometers of pasture and farm land, with corresponding cuts in greenhouse gases.
By moving the entire meat industry into fully controlled, sterile factories, this would also essentially eliminate issues with contamination, such as salmonella in chicken meat. It’d alleviate the need for antibiotics and generally result in a safer, more predictable and consistent product, while still being the same meat. Just without the part where an animal is raised from a chick, calf or piglet before its demise in an abattoir.
Opinions Remain Divided
It should bear little repetition that not everyone agrees on the need for cultured meat, with alternatives based on plant proteins generally wheeled out as the obvious alternative to meat. Even though I’m a long-time vegetarian, the notion that not everyone will want to give up eating meat seems unavoidable. However, since the main issues with the meat industry are the aforementioned environmental impact, cultured meat would seem to be a more than acceptable solution there.
Assuming we can make cultured meat work by 2030, we may see a corresponding plunge in feed required for livestock, alleviating the pressure to produce enough food for an ever-growing human population, while still allowing those who can’t give up their meat habit to dig into a fresh chunk of genuine chicken or beef. All thanks to some scientists who tinkered with some animal tissues over a hundred years ago.
24 thoughts on “FDA’s Approval Of Cell Culture Chicken: The Rise Of Fresh Meat Without The Animal?”
Idk, on the face of it this looks like a great idea.. but not gonna lie, I have to admit this creeps me out more than a little
[The Bene Tleilax have entered the chat]
Not me. As long as it feels and tastes about the same and doesn’t contain anything more harmful to me than the original stuff, I’ll eat it just as happily; it being lab-grown is entirely irrelevant to me at that point.
Agreed 100%. It would only be a matter of time before essentially everyone was on board. Minus a select few, no one cares that their medications are chemically produced and were never growing within an actual plant. It’s not only considered normal, we’ve hit a time when half the people walking around have no idea most of these medications used to be pulled from plants.
I’m sure it will take a while, but a time will come when half the people walking around don’t realize meat used to grow in living animals. You’ll have people eating meat directly from animals, but they’ll be no different than people making their own aspirin from their backyard willow tree. Something neat for future tick tock, but they’ll be the tiny minority seen as quirky hippies.
> You’ll have people eating meat directly from animals, but they’ll be no different than people making their own aspirin from their backyard willow tree. Something neat for future tick tock, but they’ll be the tiny minority seen as quirky hippies.
Idk man, are gardeners really that small a group of people, and are they seen as backwards or quirky?
Gardeners aren’t that small a group. There’s plenty of them around.
Gardeners who grow a willow tree for the express purpose of making aspirin from the bark (or just drinking tea made from the bark instead of taking an aspirin) is going to be a **much** smaller group.
Willow tree bark and Salicylic acid: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salicylic_acid#History
I learn something new every day!
Forget about gardeners, didn’t my ancestors chew birch bark when feeling pain? I thought that’s where it came from.
“Gardeners aren’t that small a group. There’s plenty of them around.”
True, but that’s because growing a garden is WAY different than butchering, dressing and cutting up an animal. This is definitely a minority. Fun fact: ask someone at a “feed” store in the States if they have supplies for slaughtering a rooster. They look at you like you’re crazy. Do they know where their Chick-Fil-A comes from?
I had to put down a rooster once (backyard chickens and it was going after my kids, plus new city ordinances against them). Will not post details but it was pretty awful and not easy in any way, even doing it the “humane” way.
But when you think about it, everything we eat comes from eating something else that was alive. Those lettuce leaves were a seed once that also had to be nurtured and grown. I see this article as no different. We’re just mastering a new set of tools.
Prog brain is so bizarre. The things people think are inevitable. Baffling.
Lol… That’s a lot of assumptions there. And we won’t know if it’s grossly harmful for decades. We are accumulating a lot of things in our biosystems that make asbestos look like a walk in the park. and at an alarming accelerating rate. I mean you can’t even look at photos of average crowds of people a few decades ago without seeing it. I’m sure eating more hyper-processed lab-grown chemistry experiments is the solution. It always is
How does this compare in terms of protein, energy, water when compared to growing insects ?
It’s poor in terms of nutritional product and efficiency. But it’s better on the package to have “Artificial chicken, no animal killed” than “Tasty fly poodle” or “Beetlejuice”
Since they are able to create stem cells from chicken’s muscular cells, can’t they use chicken to extract the serum?
If one chicken is able to provide the serum quantity to 2 to 5 “lab chicken”, just like an animal with missing blood will refill its level faster ? That would probably already reduce the number of chicken by a good factor.
Or, they need to make lab serum from chicken stem cells like done here: https://hackaday.com/2022/11/15/the-blood-factory-new-research-may-open-the-door-to-artificial-blood/
the use of human blood products creeps me out a little. soylent green is people.
Soylent Green does take place in 2022. ;)
I’m so happy to be vegan.
Wait till they start culturing vegan food…
Oh that right they already do! TOFU!
I think this chicken will taste just as flavorful!!!
Let me know when they can grow baby-back ribs in a “test tube” and I’ll give them a try in my smoker. Not holding breath. 🤣🤣
Shades of “The Space Merchants” (1952) by Fred Pohl & Cyril Kornbluth.
“Scum-skimming wasn’t hard to learn. You got up at dawn. You gulped a breakfast sliced not long ago from Chicken Little and washed it down with Coffiest. You put on your coveralls and took the cargo net up to your tier. In blazing noon from sunrise to sunset you walked your acres of shallow tanks crusted with algae. If you walked slowly, every thirty seconds or so you spotted a patch at maturity, bursting with yummy carbohydrates. You skimmed the patch with your skimmer and slung it down the well, where it would be baled, or processed into glucose to feed Chicken Little, who would be sliced and packed to feed people from Baffinland to Little America.”
Watch out for the Consies.
If the FDA approved it, it must be safe. And if the FDA won’t approve, get Donald Rumsfeld or one of his buddies involved, and hey presto, it’ll be safe.
Ha yeah the FDA is a huge joke, idk why people ever act like it confers any kind of confidence
The FDA take orders form their political masters to effect the political dogma of those masters
