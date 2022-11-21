How To Repair? The Death Of Schematics

There was a time when, if you were handy with a soldering iron, you could pretty easily open up a radio or TV repair business. You might not get rich, but you could make a good living. And if you had enough business savvy to do sales too, you could do well. These days there aren’t many repair shops and it isn’t any wonder. The price of labor is up and the price of things like TVs drops every day. What’s worse is today’s TV is not only cheaper than last year’s model, but probably also better. Besides that, TVs are full of custom parts you can’t get and jam-packed into smaller and smaller cases.
Case in point, I saw a “black Friday” ad for a 40-inch 1080p flatscreen with a streaming controller for $98. Granted, that’s not huge by today’s standards and I’m sure it isn’t a perfect picture. But for $98? Even a giant high-quality TV these days might cost a bit more than $1,000 and you can get something pretty great for well under $500.
Looking back, a Sears ad showed a great deal on a 19″ color TV in 1980. The price? $399. That doesn’t sound too bad until you realize that today that would be about $1,400. So with a ratio of about 3.5 to 1, a $30/hour service call would be, today, $105. So for an hour’s service call with no parts, I could just buy that 40″ TV. Add even one simple part or another hour and I’m getting close to the big league TVs.
Did you ever wonder how TV repair technicians knew what to do? Well, for one thing, most of the time you didn’t have to. A surprising number of calls would be something simple like a frayed line cord or a dirty tuner. Antenna wires destroyed by critters was common enough. In the tube days, you could pretty easily swap tubes to fix the bulk of actual problems.
Back to the Shop: Riders and Sams
Many shops would send out a junior guy to check out simple things, and then bring everything else “back to the shop” where someone who knew what to do would troubleshoot at the component level. Amazingly, many TVs and other consumer electronics at one time had schematics inside the cabinet for the service person. They were often cramped, though.
There were better options. Rider would grab data from all the consumer electronics they could find and they would publish all of it in huge volumes, sometimes a total of 2,000 pages a year. Many of these old volumes are available on the Internet.
The other major publisher of service data was Sams Photofacts. These folders would have detailed information compiled about major TVs, radios, CB transmitters, and in a few cases, computers.
Sams is still around and will still sell you their Photofacts, so they are harder to find online. However, there are some around if you look. You can also often buy used originals just like you buy a used book. Apparently, the copyright is out on a few of the older ones and there are third parties that will sell copies of those, too. You can sometimes find them at libraries, too.
The Photofact folders were usually very detailed. They would show disassembly instructions and in addition to the schematic, show nominal operating waveforms for the gear, too. It wasn’t unusual to see a picture of a PCB with a grid of letters and numbers to help you find parts on a crowded board.
These were akin to the car manuals people often buy for their vehicles. Most service shops would buy these up and save them in case a certain brand of set came in again or the same set needed service later.
Parts
Parts were probably easier to find, too. Now you have many proprietary chips and assemblies that are difficult to source and may not even be marked. Tubes, of course, were ubiquitous. For other parts, service shops often relied on distributors like ECG, which became NTE. They would take parts with wide applicability and package them. They also produced cross-reference books that would tell you what parts you could use to replace common consumer electronics parts.
RCA also provided a similar service with RCA SK transistors and Motorola had HEP as their brand name. Generally, these parts were very expensive compared to what a hobbyist might pay, but they were readily available and were known to fit, so they were often used in the service business. NTE is still around and you sometimes find a store with stock of ECG or SK parts, usually in hanging plastic bags or blister packages.
Reuse, Recycle
There is something appealing about repairing things instead of junking them. It should be good for the pocketbook and it is certainly good for the environment. However, the sad case today is that many things are made to be unrepairable. Even if there were parts and schematics, unless you can do it yourself like many of us can, paying someone to do the repair is probably infeasible. Times have changed. Unless, of course, you can find a Repair Café.
11 thoughts on “How To Repair? The Death Of Schematics”
But you wouldn’t buy that $399 tv set today. It would be far cheaper. In 1982, you’d think in terms of how much of your salary it cost.
The “good old days” was full of inferior technology, and very little in the home. So it didn’t matter how much that tv set cost, you weren’t buying a lot of stuff. Certainly in 1971, though changing by 1982, when I got my first color tv.
I wasn’t going to toss my Radio Shack DMP-100 printer in 1982 when I spent about $500 on it. But with time, everyone wanted a printer, and all the other new marvels of the ages. The only way was to make it cheaper. For that matter, the DMP-100 was cheap at the time. You’d never get that printer with tubes or transistors.
People without knowledge want to return to yesterday.
I took this article as less of a commentary on buying power then vs now and more as relating how documentation and parts necessary for repair used to be more easily available. Don’t get me wrong I understand the level of complexity has exponentially increased but many manufacturers are now going out of their way to make 3rd party or self repair of even simple things impossible if not illegal (if they had their way).
Excellent artcle on the history and current day thinking on repair of electronics.
I am 81, a Ham, 60 years in systems engineering, and have seen it all. The future brings many changes from the Horse, Horse and Buggy, Semaphore and a million other things. I have the complete set of Sam’s Transistor Radio repair books and a 100 or so Sam’s Photofact books.
I expect that the only place you will find any of these repair tools, or the products themselves, is at a Vintage Electronics Fair run by people who love to repair old electronics!
Best, Adrian AB2IX
“People without knowledge want to return to yesterday.” … not true. Actually one can learn lots from the past. Secondly, today we are all spoiled in the sense we can through more and more tech at something to solve a problem. Back in the day a person had to understand the problem and then compromise a solution based upon what we now consider old and dated tech. I would submit that those from the old days were far more intuitive, creative, and resourceful because they actually could solve problems without the need of the infrastructure that a lot of today’s people require.
One reason I kept an old boom box and started to fix it up was I could still get the schematics for the Panasonic RX-DS620. That and I did not know what some buttons did until I looked at the manual and the schematic.
At the moment it is the audio output for an I-7 laptop with the 1/8″ plug.
Plus, as a bonus, someone is offering 3D printed gears for the RX-DS620’s tape player. The only thing not working yet is the CD player, that is next on the list.
Though if I was doing this for someone else by the hour$, it would have been far cheaper to just go buy a USB powered speaker set made in China from Staples.
TVs are cheaper, but impossible to repair. Tradeoffs, tradeoffs.
A day will come when we will regret those tradeoffs.
We are seeing this now with more and more “cheap” electronic items being dumped in landfills, underdeveloped countries,etc … Garbage is one things, but the vast majority of today’s electronics are comprised of toxic chemicals, etc which make their way through the planet and food chains.
It looks to me like modern tvs just have a lot of parts crammed into a single package. You can replace tiny smd resistors or capacitors for pennies. But any CPU or HDMI converter chip is going to cost a lot, and probably require replacing the whole board.
A lot are feeling sorry for themself, but I remember my 1rst job in the 90’s-20’s that was in a TV repair shop, at this time a lot of old man only wants to work on CRT and was absolutly against learning new tech like SMD or plasma… Slowly the knowledge gets evaporate, no one new to take the turn, prices lowering and repairing was not the economical choice : buy > trash > buy again >… It’s not (only) the fault of the manufacturer, but we have dig our own graves.
Years passed and now we are all agree that repair is the only way, but unfortunately the shops are empty.
You misspelled “dearth”
B^)
In the mid-2000s, I worked as a display engineer at a computer company and was being given a tour of Samsung’s new super factory north of Seoul. At the time, I predicted that the price of large screen TVs would be falling downward and predicted that the price would be under $400 for a 40″ TV. The managers leading the tour fell apart laughing and the top manager said “A 40″ TV will NEVER be less that $1000”. I felt redeemed when I saw $399 a year and a half later.
Regarding repairs, I find great pleasure in repairing and bringing back to life older products that I couldn’t afford when they were new. New products are great these days, but few are really worth repairing…
