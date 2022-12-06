We all know that using 3D printing filament with exotic filament that has metal or carbon fibers in it will tend to wear standard nozzles. That’s why many people who work with filaments like that use something other than conventional brass nozzles like hardened steel. There are even nozzles that have a ruby or diamond surfaces to prevent wear. However, [Slant 3D] asserts something we didn’t know: white filament may be wearing your nozzle, too. You can see his argument in the video below.
The reason? According to Slant 3D, the problem is the colorant added to make it white: titanium dioxide. Unlike some colorants, the titanium dioxide colorant has a large grain size. The video claims that the hard titanium material has a particle size of about 200 nm, which is much larger than, say, carbon black, which is about 20 times smaller.
Honestly, we love printing with matte white PLA, and we haven’t noticed a problem. On the other hand, we usually don’t use brass nozzles, either, so maybe that’s part of the reason we are satisfied with it. We wonder what other abrasive and large colorants might be lurking in otherwise normal-looking filament.
If you want to really try something exotic, we have some suggestions. There are plenty of engineering polymers available you can print with, for a price.
6 thoughts on “PSA: Watch Out For White Filament”
If there were some iron oxides in reds, that would be something I would suspect. It’s harder than brass anyway.
Maybe you could add a replaceable protective sheath, inside the nozzle?
Call it a Steel Condom if you like.
Given particle sizes and abrasivness/things getting ground off, I wonder how much fine dust can become a problem, and if there are procedures necessary to follow to avoid inhaling particles.
I mean it’s not asbestos, but on the other hand, I doubt many analyzed what exact structures all those compound form after being treated with heat and deforming by extrusion.
Maybe nozzles should be a consumable, and be customer replaceable…oh wait!
Sounds like clickbait. Yes, my nozzle is subject to wear. No need to watch a video (unless I want to find out who today’s sponsor is). Replacement nozzles are cheap, and easy to fit.
I’ve always found white to be the most difficult to print, I wonder if this is why.
