There’s a famous scene in one of the Star Trek movies where Scotty, who has traveled to the past, teaches a metal company to create the transparent aluminum he needs to bring some whales back to the future. But [The Action Lab] shows that we already have see-through metal, just not aluminum. You can see a video about why metals are normally opaque.
The metal in question is sodium. Normally, it isn’t transparent, but molten sodium hydroxide does turn transparent after it — well, sort of explodes. Of course, sodium hydroxide isn’t really a metal, but then neither is the aluminum oxide that’s been touted as real transparent aluminum. Aluminum oxide also makes transparent gemstones like rubies. However, there is some — kind of — transparent aluminum at the end of the video.
The thin aluminum film on a plastic substrate probably won’t hold a whale, though. It isn’t totally transparent, either. The material looks like a mirror, but a laser on one side will make a partial appearance on the other side.
What’s interesting here, though, is the explanation about why metals aren’t normally transparent. Well, that, and exploding sodium.
We’ve looked at so-called transparent aluminum before. We’ve also seen apparently transparent metal that uses a mysterious trick.
3 thoughts on “Transparent Metal (Hydroxide) Without Mr. Scott”
Call me when they have one that dents instead of breaks when you hit it with a hammer. The mylar stuff doesn’t count
“In one of the Star Trek movies”. Either you know we all know the movie (by heart), or you want us to “an educated guess”.
Mr. Scott cannot give me exact figures, Admiral, so… I will make a guess.
A guess? You, Spock? That’s extraordinary.
Pointing a laser at yourself and making it reflect into random directions is obviously the best way to test the transparency of a sheet of metal.
