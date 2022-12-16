OK, so a Wankel engine doesn’t really use a Dorito as its cylinders, but it sure looks like one. The company has announced it will offer a range extender rotary engine for the MX-30 electric “crossover” vehicle, but [CarBuzz] dug into the patent papers to find out that it has some interesting twists.
The MX-30 is an EV with a relatively small 35.5 kWh battery. Like a hybrid vehicle, the car includes a small internal combustion engine that can charge the battery. It does not, however, directly drive the wheels at any time. The Wankel has several improvements, including a secondary port that allows more air into the combustion chamber when the engine has to produce high power. But there’s a problem…
The secondary port is great when you are pushing hard, but at low speed, it produces inefficiency. To combat that, Mazda includes a valve to seal off the second port when it doesn’t make sense to open it. But that’s not the strange part. The strange part is that the engine also has its own electric assist motor that runs off the main battery. That’s right. The battery you are charging provides some energy to operate the electric assist motor to help the engine that is charging the battery. If that makes your head spin like the Wankel’s rotor, you aren’t alone.
The assist motor can assist or retard the output shaft during the intake stroke. This can optimize the intake to the combustion chamber. Of course, this will cause odd movement in the engine’s output, but since it doesn’t drive the car, who cares? The battery isn’t going to mind if the output isn’t smooth.
The Wankel shows up in a lot of odd places. We’ve seen Wankel air compressors. Despite detractors, there have been many improvements in the design over the years.
7 thoughts on “Mazda Patents Spinning Dorito To Extend EV Range”
Awesome. I love dorito powered engines. They are so much fun. I know Mazda can’t produce a new cars like the RX7/8 but seeing it used again, even in a situation like this, just makes me smile.
I really can’t wait for the first ammonia based cars though. I think that might be the future. We already use it in ships and it’s amazing. Hydrogen without the huge problems of storing it. Just create it when needed.
It’s shame about RX8 but you’ll know cars are definitely doomed once Miata becomes electric-only milk float.
“I love dorito powered engines”
Piping methane from ingested Doritos to the intake manifold?
B^)
Hmm…. not sure I’m excited about the prospect of ammonia leaks. Actually, ever since I had to rebuild an evap filter a couple of cars back I’ve been looking forward to owning a car that has nothing which might produce noxious fumes.
Sorry, but I don’t understand.
This kind of drive with no mechanical coupling has the advantage that the combustion engine can always run with its optimal RPM and load.
So, partial load seems not to be a usecase.
What’s not to love about the Wankel? Mixing fuel with oil on purpose, poor fuel economy, the company talking about it as though it’s a small engine with high output when it’s really more akin to an engine twice that displacement! So much good stuff! /s
To be honest, wankel should have substituted 2 temps engines in motorbikes and equipment not so much car engines.
But then you look at rx7 and rx8 and your heart wanted to make those engines work properly.
I always thought about getting a rx8 with a broken engine, and making it an ev, and refurbish (and maybe sell) the wankel. Would fulfill two dream projects an ev conversion and a wankel rebuild
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)