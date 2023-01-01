It can be surprisingly hard to find decent analogies when you’re teaching electronics basics. The water flow analogy, for instance, is decent for explaining Ohm’s law, but it breaks down pretty soon thereafter.
Hydraulics aren’t as easy to set up when you want an educational toykit for your child to play with, which leaves them firmly in the thought experiment area. [Steve Mould] shows us a different take – the experimentation kit called Spintronics, which goes the mechanical way, using chains, gears, springs and to simulate the flow of current and the effect of potential differences.
Through different mechanical linkages between gears and internal constructs, you can implement batteries, capacitors, diodes, inductors, resistors, switches, transistors, and the like. The mechanical analogy is surprisingly complete. [Steve] starts by going through the ways those building blocks are turned into mechanical-gear-based elements. He then builds one circuit after another in quick succession, demonstrating just how well it maps to the day-to-day electronic concepts. Some of the examples are oscillators, high-pass filters, and amplifiers. [Steve] even manages to build a full-bridge rectifier!
In the end, he also builds a flip-flop and an XOR gate – just in case you were wondering whether you could theoretically build a computer out of these. Such a mechanical approach makes for a surprisingly complete and endearing analogy when teaching electronics, and an open-source 3D printable take on the concept would be a joy to witness.
Looking for something you could gift to a young aspiring mind? You don’t have to go store-bought – there are some impressive hackers who build educational gadgets, for you to learn from.
5 thoughts on “Electronics Explained With Mechanical Devices”
“using chains, gears, springs and to”
belts?
Obcomment:
Has he built a 555?
B^)
Not OP but I had the same idea, looked up the schematic, realized I’d have to figure out how to make a functional spintronic comparator, pondered the idea of “fighting transitors” where each input is used as a bias voltage for the other and the stronger one wins, then gave up. I’m sure it’s possible (someone already designed a full adder, but it needs so many parts it can only be “built” in an online simulator), but I’m definitely not steampunk-brain enough for the task of making a spintronic 555.
One step I did look into, though, was a way to have a constant energy source instead of the pull-cord battery… The chains in the sets are exactly the same tooth spacing as chains for Lego gears (in fact they used actual Lego chains in the pre-kickstarter prototypes), but the chains are just a tiny bit too horizontally narrow compared to a Lego gear, so there’s a massive amount of friction if you wanted to drive it with, say, a Technic motor. You could work backward and try to have a Technic motor driving a Lego chain with a Lego gear, that is then attached to a spintronic junction and go from there… but I couldn’t find where my Lego chain links got off to.
o h, thank you! … In my defense, I’m a cyclist! =D
wait no.. I’m looking at the picture again, and this sure looks like a bicycle chain to me. Would ‘chain’ be the wrong word to use here?
