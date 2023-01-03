This crawlspace crawler FPV robot is a fairly simple build. [Jeff G] bought a boxy chassis kit with frame, motors, and wheels, mounted lights and camera, and we get to see it in action (video, embedded below).
As always, the details are where it’s at, and his overview covers most of the high points. [Jeff] went for relatively slow 60 RPM motors so that he’d have plenty of grunt. The FPV setup is particularly simple – he bought a cheap Flysky i6 transmitter and receiver, and an Eachine TX05 all-in-one camera and transmitter. An interesting choice was a USB UVC video receiver so he can watch the footage on a computer, tablet, or a cell phone, which means he didn’t have to shell out for expensive FPV goggles. We also love the sticks-and-zip-ties used as feelers, letting him know when he’s about to get stuck, but that also serve as a visual frame for the camera.
The FPV Contest just came to an end, and we’ll be announcing the winners soon! If you find any inspiration there for your own project, [Jeff]’s simple basis here should get you started on the right track.
Thanks [Lilja] for the tip!
5 thoughts on “The Crawlspace Crawler”
I’ve used an RC car to run a pull string for ethernet cable up in a drop ceiling. In a big Burlington Coat Factory, saved moving the ladder probably 20x, it wasn’t FPV, we could hear where it was from underneath and got it started on a clear path initially from a ladder.
This is awesome, I’ve been working on a tracked bot with an articulated servo arm to help me run cable in crawlspaces (too many damn spiders). After all the gearbox issues I’ve had this looks very appealing
The man with 1,000 Klein Bottles UNDER his house has a tiny forklift for his crawlspace.
You had a similar article a few years ago:
CRAWLSPACE WAREHOUSE INCLUDES MIDGET FORKLIFT
That’s not similar, that’s Cliff Stoll!
https://hackaday.com/2015/06/24/crawlspace-warehouse-includes-midget-forklift/
And an epic project! Thanks for reminding me of it.
