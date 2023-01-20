The cup was invented in 1570 BC. Despite this, infuriatingly, the cupholder didn’t become common in the automotive world until the early 2000s. Cars built in the years PCH (pre-cupholder) typically also had tape decks. Noticing this relationship, [thephatmaster] designed this useful cassette-deck cupholder accessory.
The design is simple, consisting of a 3D printed ring with a tab that neatly slides into an automotive stereo’s cassette slot. The design does require that the tape deck be empty prior to inserting the cup holder. Given that few cassette players from that era still work, this isn’t much of a drawback. Of course, if you really do need tunes, it wouldn’t be too difficult to integrate a Bluetooth cassette adapter into the printed design.
[thephatmaster] uses the cupholder in a Mercedes W202, and has posted a special inclined version to suit this model. The creator also notes that using it on vehicles like the Mercedes W210 can be a risk. The cupholder typically places the beverage directly above the transmission lever, where any spills can damage switches or other important electronics. Also, the cupholder isn’t designed to work with vertical tape decks, though modification for this layout may be possible.
This build may look silly or pointless to some. But if you’ve ever tried to pull a U-turn in an old manual car while precariously cradling a steaming latte between your legs, you’ll clearly see the value here. It only has to save one pair of pants before it’s paid for itself.
We’ve seen some other creative cupholder hacks before too, like this nifty laptop holder. If you’ve whipped up your own nifty car hacks, send them into the tipsline.
6 thoughts on “Cassette Player Cupholder Is A Useful But Risky Idea”
Pretty sure the cup was invented long long before 1570 BC, gonna need a citation on that assertion. Heck they were building the great pyramids around 2500BC, and definitely had pottery in the pre-dynastic period 2000 years before that. The cup was probably invented sometime in pre-history and probably started out as a hollowed out dried gourd.
“typically places the beverage directly above the transmission lever, where any spills can damage switches or other important electronics” – that kinds of says it all. There are lots of good ways to add cup holders to old cars. This isn’t one I’d pick.
What you really want (need) is an auxiliary tank to hold your drink inside the glove compartment, with a retractable hose so you can bong beers while texting and driving. Add another tank to hold your urine, and a pee sprayer for defense.
Great ! Now I only need some tofu to deliver over nearest mountain pass, and then challenge some AE86. :))
“if you’ve ever tried to pull a U-turn in an old manual car while precariously cradling a steaming latte between your legs”
Safe driving means keeping both hands on steering wheel…
“old manual car”
Yeah right…
@Lewin Day – Where in the world are you? Early 2000s? I vaguely remember in the early part of the 1980s when I was very young having cup holders that had to shut into the car window because the car did not come with them. It seems like just about every car I’ve been in since then came with cupholders starting some time in the 80s up until I experienced my wife’s love of German cars. Her BMW has no cupholder. She told me they aren’t legal in Germany, anyone here from Germany to confirm or deny that? If true does that mean one is not allowed to drink even non-alcoholic drinks while driving? Or just no convenient built in cupholders?
