Hackaday Podcast 202: CNC Monks, Acrobot, Bootleg Merch, And The Rise And Fall Of Megahex

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos stood around and marveled at machinery in its many forms, from a stone-cutting CNC to an acrobatic robot to an AI-controlled Twitch v-tuber. But before all of that, we took a look at the winners of our FPV Vehicle Contest, poured one out for Google Stadia, and Elliot managed to stump Kristina once again with this week’s What’s That Sound. Will you fare better?
Later, we drooled over an open-source smart watch, argued screen printing versus stenciling when it comes to bootleg Hackaday merch, and got into the finer points of punycodes.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
And/or download it and listen offline.
Episode 202 Show Notes:
News:
What’s that Sound?
- If you could figure out this week’s sound, fill out this form and maybe you’ll win a Hackaday Podcast t-shirt!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- A Medieval Gothic Monastery Built Using CAD / CAM
- ZSWatch: This OSHW Smart Watch Is As DIY As It Gets
- A Flex Sensor For A Glove Controller Using An LDR
- 3D Printer Filament From Reel-to-Reel Audio Tapes
- Robotic Acrobot Aces The Moves
- Celebrating A Decade Of Bootleg Hackaday Merch
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Kristina’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)