The retrocomputer enthusiast has increasingly to grapple with not only runaway computer prices but the astronomical cost of vintage peripherals. A welcome solution in some cases comes from the Raspberry Pi, which has proved itself fast enough to emulate those add-ons for a lot less outlay. A good one comes from [Niklas Ekström], who’s made a Pi-based network adapter for the Commodore Amiga 1200. Better still it doesn’t hog the main expansion port or the PCMCIA slot, instead it sits on the 1200’s rarely-used real-time-clock port. Software wise it uses an updated version of his earlier project for the Amiga 500. It provides access to the Pi command prompt, as well as a SANA driver and a mounted filesystem.
While many of us view the Amiga from 2023 as a retro gaming platform, for those of us who used it at the time it was a desktop productivity machine on a more affordable budget than the Macintosh. At the time the thought of having a UNIX-like operating system running on a super-powerful co-processor in your Amiga would have been beyond our wildest dreams, but whether it provides enough now to make a 1992 machine compete on the desktop is debatable. Who wants to run Firefox from the Pi in an X server on the Amiga?
One thought on “An Unexpected Amiga Network Interface”
“At the time the thought of having a UNIX-like operating system running on a super-powerful co-processor in your Amiga would have been beyond our wildest dreams [..]”
Not only that, it would also seem like downgrade.
Unix in the 80s was seen as fat, slow and clunky. Not to say caked.
The waste of resources would have been a nightmare to Amiga fans (back then when they had ideals still), not a wild dream, on top of that. 😉
Or in other words: Unix related to Amiga OS like Windows/Linux related to BeOS/Zeta in the late 90s/early 2000s.
Amiga OS was very modern when it was new.
Much more sophisticated than *nix.
And that’s from me, someone who wasn’t an Amiga fan. 😄
I preferred an AT compatible with Super VGA, a big HDD and a PAS16 soundcard.
Did I mention that an 486 can emulate an Amiga with Fellow? 😝
