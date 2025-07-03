Some time last year, a weird thing happened in the hackerspace where this is being written. The Internet was up, and was blisteringly fast as always, but only a few websites worked. What was up? Fortunately with more than one high-end networking specialist on hand it was quickly established that we had a problem with our gateway’s handling of IPv4 addresses, and normal service was restored. But what happens if you’re not a hackerspace with access to the dodgy piece of infrastructure and you’re left with only IPv6? [James McMurray] had this happen, and has written up how he fixed it.
His answer came in using a Wireguard tunnel to his VPS, and NAT mapping the IPv4 space into a section of IPv6 space. The write-up goes into extensive detail on the process should you need to follow his example, but for us there’s perhaps more interest in why here in 2025, the loss of IPv4 is still something that comes with the loss of half the Internet. As of this writing, that even includes Hackaday itself. If we had the magic means to talk to ourselves from a couple of decades ago our younger selves would probably be shocked by this.
Perhaps the answer lies in the inescapable conclusion that IPv6 answers an address space problem of concern to many in technical spaces, it neither solves anything of concern to most internet users, nor is worth the switch for so much infrastructure when mitigations such as NAT make the IPv4 address space problem less of a problem. Will we ever entirely lose IP4? We’d appreciate your views in the comments. For readers anxious for more it’s something we looked at last year.
2 thoughts on “It’s 2025, And We Still Need IPv4! What Happens When We Lose It?”
IPv4 would be six feet under were it not for cheap ISPs who refuse to update their infrastructure to support IPv6. But sure, they’ll buy thousands of CGNAT bandaid equipment to get more mileage out of their existing IPv4 equipment.
Gone are the days when you paid for an internet connection, you got an actual static IP (or at the very least a public facing one) which you could use with DMZ or UPnP or port forwarding to access your home server, or host a website at home, or host an online game.
Anyway, if you just want to access your devices across networks and don’t care about public access, you should look into zerotier. Its an amazing free service to make VLANs (they use a mix of UDP hole punching + relays when that’s not possible), they probably read all your packets but at least you get to access your devices across the world…which was also possible 10 years ago before CGNATs and double NATs came…
so a random guy has a technical problem that prevented his router from accessing ipv4 but ipv6 still worked, and this is somehow a cautionary tale of what happens if we’re left without it? (man, imagine if this guy is left without internet at all – it would prove that civilization as we know it will crumble apart without it!)
and then this is used as fuel for stupid editorializing with the “it solves nothing” conclusion?
you should be ashamed of yourself, Jenny List
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)