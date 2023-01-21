All Your Keys Are Belong To KeyDecoder

An illustration of a key sitting on an ID card. The key is light grey and the ID card is a darker grey gradient. The ID card says ID-1 Card 85.60 by 53.98 mm

Physical security is often considered simpler than digital security since safes are heavy and physical keys take more effort to duplicate than those of the digital persuasion. [Maxime Beasse and Quentin Clement] have developed a smartphone app that can duplicate a key from a photo making key copying much easier.

KeyDecoder is an open source Android app that can generate all the necessary bitting info to duplicate a key from just an image. Luckily for the paranoid among us, the image must be taken with the key laying flat without a keyring on an ISO/CEI 7810 ID-1 ID or credit card. A passerby can’t just snap a photo of your keys across the room and go liberate your home furnishings, but it still would be wise to keep a closer eye on your keys now that this particular cat hack is out of the bag.

The project’s GitHub page is awash in warnings that this tool is designed solely for “pentesters and security enthusiasts” to warn their friends and clients about the dangers of leaving their keys exposed. After learning about this tool, we wouldn’t be surprised if some in the audience start rethinking how they carry and store their physical keys from now on.

If you want to see some more hacks to duplicate keys, checkout Copying High Security Keys With OpenSCAD And Light and Methods Of Copying High Security Keys.

  3. Good luck using a single photo to replicate the key to a BiLock, a Gerda Titan, an Abloy Protec2 or any number of other high security locks that have complicated bitting. (or bitting in multiple directions)

  4. If an attacker is willing to go through the effort of finding a picture of your keys before breaking in, you never stood a chance in the first place. Resistance time of the highest millitary grade security door: 20 minutes. Regular security door? 3 minutes, and that’s already beyond what most homes have installed. Locks and doors keep honest people honest and cold air out of your home, nothing more.

