What Losing Everything Taught Me About Backing Up

Backing up. It’s such a simple thing on paper – making a copy of important files and putting them in a safe place. In reality, for many of us, it’s just another thing on that list of things we really ought to be doing but never quite get around to.
I was firmly in that boat. Then, when disaster struck, I predictably lost greatly. Here’s my story on what I lost, what I managed to hang on to, and how I’d recommend you approach backups starting today.
Best Practices
Industry standards have moved on, but backup evangelists used to swear by the 3-2-1 rule. It’s simple, straightforward, and covers you in the event of a wide range of disasters. It states you should have three copies of your data, two of which are on different devices locally, and one more which lives off-site. This protects you against data loss from a single failed hard drive or computer, as well as covering you in the event your home or business is suddenly on fire, under water, or occupied by enemy belligerents.
It will not shock you that my own backup regime was not so robust. Oh, I had many excuses for why it wasn’t. Over the years my work and files had spread across two laptops and two PCs. Important files were scattered across multiple hard drives, lurking in folders across the digital Savannah.
Backing up for me would be no simple matter. I’d have to figure out where everything important was, then find a way to organize it or back up the entire sweaty mess as-is. Just trying to find all that stuff and drag it onto a portable drive would be a pain. Let alone having to do that manually every week!
Plus I’d then also have to make a copy and truck that somewhere off-site on the regular to truly protect what I had. Even worse, I had on the order of 8 terabytes of data built up from years of video production and other creative works. Backing up would be difficult and expensive. Instead, every time I thought about backups, I thought “too hard!” and moved on with my life. I trusted my hard disks, after all, and figured if I’d been fine for 20 years, I’d be fine forever.
Like Tears In Rain
That all came crashing down when some enterprising criminals broke into my house and stole everything of value that I had. Every laptop and PC walked out the door, along with multiple guitars, a prized synthesizer, and just about everything else electronic worth over $50. One small victory was that my television was too big for the thieves to carry, so mercifully, they let me hang on to it.
When my computers left the building, so did the vast majority of my data. YouTube videos, T-shirt designs, robot projects, websites, logos, PCBs… all gone. It was a crushing blow. The worst losses were the various files that made up the tools of my trade. I write over a thousand articles a year, and to do that means having a streamlined workflow. Things like image templates, logos, audio and video stings and other ephemera I use for producing media were all gone, and that was really painful. Similarly, a few filmclips and other projects laid unedited, and those shoots are now gone forever.
The loss put a lot in perspective for me. I realized I’d been holding terabytes of data, unwilling to lose any. It was surprising, but the vast majority of data I was keeping was almost meaningless to my day to day life. Funnily enough, the next day, I borrowed an old laptop and was able to get to work without too much trouble. I simply have had to start recreating my tools as I go.
In the following days, I was glad to realize that not all was lost. I found bits and pieces of data wherever I could. My phones have backed up my photos to the cloud since 2015, so all my photographic memories were preserved. My source files for YouTube videos were all gone, but my finished output still survives on YouTube itself. Thankfully, my darling robot cum autonomous mower had been in pieces, and ignored by the thieves. That meant I could make a new backup of all the code on its SD card, containing the sum total of hundreds of hours of my engineering effort. Having to recreate that code would take me months; finding a copy was truly glorious. Finally, I’d also seen fit to spend some money on cloud backups for my studio computer. That meant my last decade of musical output was similarly protected.
Moving forward, I took this traumatic event as an opportunity for a new start. With virtually no files left, backing up would be easier. I no longer have files scattered across four machines because I no longer have four machines. Nor do I have 8 TB of data to deal with.
I’m still not sure I’ll go for a full 3-2-1 backup regime, though. Instead, I’ll invest in a cloud backup of my main data. Previously, I’d considered this, but avoided it for reasons of cost. 8 TB would have cost me on the order of $60 a month to secure back when I’d looked into it, and I’d found this too expensive to bear. Now, I can choose a much cheaper backup plan, at least until I start building up a huge cache of video again. Having a second local copy of my data doesn’t seem particularly useful, other than if the cloud backup and my main storage fails on the same day. It could happen, but I feel like I’m still willing to gamble it won’t.
Ultimately, I’m doing okay through a combination of luck and forward planning. I knew my musical works were impossible to recreate, so I’d spent a few bucks backing them up in the cloud. That was smart. As for the design files stored on my robot, I simply got lucky that they weren’t stolen as well. Had I suffered a major house fire instead of a theft, I might have found myself significantly worse off.
Actions To Take
If you’re reading this story and fretting yourself, that’s normal. The best time to start backing up your files was a long time ago, but the second best time is today. Depending on the route you take, it may be expensive to backup your files, or require a lot of mucking around. Cloud services charge a fee for storage, for example, and buying portable drives costs money. Trucking your own backups on- and off-site on the regular also takes a lot of effort.
In reality, the best backup scheme is the one you can actually implement and stick to. There’s no point in setting up a cloud service to backup your data if you have to cancel your subscription in three months because it’s too pricy. Similarly, if you forget to keep running your backups, you put yourself at risk of loss once again. The trick is to manage these risks. If you can’t spend the time to manually back up your stuff, look at using a backup manager or building an automated tool to handle it for you. If you can’t afford to pay for cloud backups, consider stashing some drives at a friend’s house and setting up a automated service to sync your files.
Overall, I learned that while backups are expensive, losing valuable files is expensive too. Valuable being the key word. For me, the things that would be most expensive for me to recreate, in time or money, were saved largely by luck. These were things like code or design files that I still regularly need and use, and would have to recreate from scratch. Now I realise I need to spend the most effort backing up that data.
As for things like old game saves, old university assignments, and source files for old videos I finished years ago? 99% of that stuff, I would never touch in a decade anyway. It’s a shame to lose it, for sure. But because I couldn’t afford to protect everything I had, I ended up protecting none of what I had. I could have lost so much more.
The upshot is that if you want to protect your data, you need to take action to do so. If you can’t protect it all, focus on protecting what is most valuable to you. Then, find a way to protect it that is feasible for you and that you can readily keep up with. Then, when the worst happens, you’ll bounce back better than I did. Stay safe out there!
I’m feel terrible about your loss, but thank you seeing the positive side and sharing your experience and thoughts for us all to learn from.
I had a very VERY close call once with me stupidly leaving a minimally secure VNC server open to the internet “because I just needed it for 5 minutes” and forgetting to lock it up when I was done. Someone noticed my IP replying on VNC’s port, brute forced the password, and then tried to buy a bunch of stuff with my saved credentials (which the bank immediately flagged because they were over $1000 each), but it gives me chills how bad that could have been. Yes, I realize how stupid that was and don’t need to be chastised; lesson learned. Never again.
I might recommand a tool called syncthing. It allow you to sync your data between the devices you own (linux, windows, android in my case). It’s free and allow you to keep them in sync. There are options for keeping a history of all the change : . From nothing to a simple X day trashbin to a full blown version history.
I made a small NAS with a rockPro64 and a few drive that are also synced using syncthing. I’m currently planning to “gift” anotger NAS to someone so that i would sync a copy of my data there and they would sync their to my place
That is pretty much my backup plan. Two (or more) at home and one yearly off-site (or more depending on if critical). Also I consolidate data to my home server. So any data that needs backed up needs to be on that machine. Makes backups much easier than spread across a bunch of machines. Only ‘data’ is backed up as the Linux OS and applications can always be easily restored to any machine when a drive goes bad.
I keep copies of various legal documents, tax filings, and IDs on an encrypted thumb drive that I carry with me. When I need a copy of my diploma, driver’s license, passport, etc., I always have it ready to go, and if my computer craps out, no matter- I still have that thumb drive.
Almost everything else can disappear without me worrying about it.
+1, didn’t consider this. Thanks
I pay google a dollar a month for cloud space.
None of my data is save in the cloud. That is a form of ransom ware in itself. Pay to play. And data is no longer private.
What happens when Google has a failure, locks you behind a much bigger paywall, or implements enterprising AIs to scan your files… arbitrarily declaring your content “objectionable” and freezing your access to it? Trusting one of the nastiest corporations on the planet isn’t what I’d call a “backup solution”.
When and (a big) IF it happens. Until then Google is the best at what they do.
A big if? That’s pretty much in line with Google’s modus operandi: Promise the world while harvesting your data for use in questionable practices, arbitrarily changing the rules based on fluid (and non-public) criteria, buying up (and shuttering) competitors in order to pump their solutions, deliberately manipulating search results for political gain, consolidating power and forcing reliance on their infrastructure… then switching on the paywalls. Par for the course when it comes to companies who call the police for “wellness checks” when whistleblowers come forward.
Do what you want, obviously, but pretending Google is altruistic or “the best at what they do” is pure, unadulterated delusion.
As the local “computer guy” growing up, I learned this lesson very early through others. A sizable chunk of issues brought to me were to recover some irreplaceable files from a dead or dying harddrive. Sometimes recovery was possible, but usually not.
Always treat any drive (spinning or solid state) or media (CD, DVD) as if it could fail at any time without warning and take all it’s data with it. I’ve had all of the above do exactly that at one time or another. My simple advice to everyone was to always keep your data in more than one place. My advice to more savvy types breaks it down more:
The 3-2-1 rule is a great way to protect your stuff.
If your house burns down, you have the remote copy.
If a single drive fails, the local copy is way faster to restore if you have a large amount a data. Though not strictly required if downtime isn’t an issue.
Something not mentioned in the article is ransomware. If your backup is, for example, on a simple network share that you have direct write privileges to, that could be lost at the same time as your local files.
Something else important to mention is that RAID is *not* a backup. RAID protects you from downtime in the event of a drive failure. One power surge will happily take all drives in an array down at the same time, as will the aforementioned ransomware.
RAID is a backup against many forms of failure that are single-drive specific, just not all. Cloud storage doesn’t protect you against ransomware if you use a desktop update app or your sync process is automated.
That is why mine is a manual process. The local backup drive is unmounted until I need to do a backup. Of course other backups are to an external drive that again are only connected when I deem a backup is required.
Also the server is not connected to the internet as an extra precaution.
“As the local “computer guy” growing up, I learned this lesson very early through others. A sizable chunk of issues brought to me were to recover some irreplaceable files from a dead or dying harddrive. Sometimes recovery was possible, but usually not.”
IBM Deskstar comes to mind.
https://www.extremetech.com/computing/326292-why-lying-about-storage-products-is-bad-an-ibm-deskstar-story
When I was a teenager I used to do backups for big companies professionally, and seeing the fallout of one particularly failed recovery drove home not only the practice of doing backups but occasionally drilling a recovery.
All hard drives fail – I know two IT professionals that have lost personal RAIDS.
I love the 3,2,1 plan, but this is the first I heard of it. (I’m not a fan of personal cloud storage due to cost and and the risk of policy changes in the rapidly changing cloud landscape).
I offer my regime for anyone interested.
1. Separate OS and data. I do not keep any projects on my boot drives so they can be backed up and maintained separately
2. All drives with valuable data have a folder named “B” in the root. Everything in the B folder will be mirrored to a separate physical drive nightly. Nothing wasteful is in B, nothing outside of B is protected.
3. All my backup scripts along with a text document of my backup procedures are in a single \B\Backup folder. The document is a useful reminder/checklist for quarterly or annual archives
4. I use Windows Robocopy to do nightly incremental backups from each B folder onto a set of (currently 5TB) drives and the backup logs are captured in the backup folder. This not only gives me hardware redundancy, but provides an accessible file backup if I accidentally delete or damage files in my working directories.
5. Monthly I use Clonezilla to create compressed encrypted images of my OS and data mirror drives on external drives that are kept offsite (at my in-laws house). I keep the latest 3 full backups. (there is a risk during a small window while all the drives are colocated and connected at the same time)
6. I copy and separate a few handpicked copies of the drive images abut every 6 months or so, the longer timeline as a weak defense against time triggered malware.
Big USB drives are cheap and the cost amortizes over many years
All storage fails.
I knew I’d forget some things…
Windows Robocopy is similar to Linux rsync
I forgot to mention that I use a script (dd|gzip at its core) to do live backups of all my Raspberry Pi’s before monthly backups on my local network to drives.
I use Clonezilla on my Windows, Linux, and dual boot machines.
;-)
I used clonezilla to make backups definitely an easy way to restore a windows machine or Linux if you have a fairly simple single drive system. Especially good at ” I should make a backup now ” and don’t want to futz around. There is also the vhd tools in windows to make a live clone. Not a fan of it for most of my Linux machines with multiple drives a rsync and tar or zfs clone are more appropriate.
One pitfall to anything not magnetic storage is the endurance with no power – leaking away data just for being turned off. So Big USB drive may not be the backup you think it is.
I guess your CD-R type is also safe from data loss to lack of power, but writeable CD/DVD have issues as well for longer term storage and RW ones are as far as I know NEVER a good choice for an archive.
They said they refresh every half-year or so. That should be more than good enough to keep data from degrading. I like the “break glass in case of emergency” thumb drive, as long as it’s a tertiary or quaternary line of defense.
Surprising how quickly these drives can go dud, I’ve never personally seen one that won’t last 6 months (infact the few older ones I’ve got kicking around seem to still be good after quite a few years), but I have heard of it happening that fast and seemingly much more often recently – its not a ‘safe’ option that is probably worse on the more modern denser memory.
I have 2TB of images and video to back up, however 50% of it is garbage that I’ve not had time to filter. The other 50% is treasured memories and irreproducible history. I should probably value that more than I do, and invest the time to curate it properly, but I do find that with the huge range of software approaches to organisation and storage of data, it’s a real pain in the ass. I keep a local copy, a RAID NAS copy, and I planned to invest in a cloud backup too. This reminds me to do something.
There are only two kinds of data storage: storage that has failed, and storage that will fail. Plan accordingly! :-)
Remember that “offsite backup” doesn’t have to be cloud, it just has to be not on your premises. For years I had three 4TB removable drives that held my backups in weekly rotation (so the oldest was no more than 2 weeks out of date); each week I’d take the newest of those drives to my friend’s house where we held band practice and leave it on the shelf next to where I played. Cheap and easy insurance in case of fire, theft, or stupidity (worst case if I needed the most current backup I could just drive over there if the local drives hadn’t gotten more current by then!)
Times have changed, the band broke up, and there’s more data to backup now, but a few portable drives for the onsite, ZFS redundancy for the “oops” factor, and encrypted offsite backups pushed to Backblaze just in case of real disaster lets me sleep at night. Backblaze B2 or Amazon’s Glacier aren’t bad options for offsite storage – they’re relatively cheap to write, it’s the retrieval that can cost you – and if it’s for an emergency you expect will never come, that can be a good tradeoff.
3,2,1 rule of backup:
3 copies
2 different types of media, CDR,DVD,HD,NVME,SSD
1 offline copy – very important for ransomware protection
For example, I have 1 on BDR, 1 on HDD and 1 on SSD, my “offline” copy of the BDR, I also use onedrive for encrypted backup.
I remember decades ago.losing floppy disk content. And itwas less about what I lost and more about not remembering exactly what was on there.
It would just nag me.
In those days (mid-late 80s), my father stored his files on both floppies and QIC tapes.
The floppy backup was done by PC Backup (part of Central Point PC Tools 4.x or older),
which created a control floppy with an directory overview.
The software was quite intelligent and detected the inserted floppy withouth an extra key press.
It also had some sort of compression and error correction going on.
The second one was an SCSI streamer using 100MB QIC cassettes.
Software was SyTOS, I believe. Both media were still intact last time we checked.
Probably because it was safely stored away (card board boxes with news paper).
Anyway, all this doesn’t protect from one thing: thieves.
After we moved into another town, a part of the stuff was gone.
The moving helpers kept some of it, apparently, the electricians at work, too..
Gratefully, it were just “things” that got lost, not photos or personal mementos.
I have the bad habit of just not deleting anything ever and it has brought me to a miserable place where I have every hard drive from my laptops of the past decade, plus externals, plus my nas and backup drives in various stages of sync.
I am slowly moving forward on cleaning it all up but I have so many copies of the same data I am honestly considering the drastic approach of mass-deleting anything that is not “family photos” or “personal finances” because otherwise I am looking at dozens of hours reviewing and merging hundreds of directories and purging unnecessary duplicates. That teraterm installer from 2013 can probably be deleted…
I am also in this dangerous no-mans-land of having no real backup strategy and really need to implement something; I am considering just buying a new drive for my desktop computer and pushing everything to that to live on and sync to backblaze and then I can muck around with cleaning it all up into something more realistic… but the odds of me actually cleaning all that up are probably low.
There is probably a support group for people who never delete things, right?
De-duping filesystems help.
Dude, I am very sorry to hear. And thank you for raising the topic.
I always think about hard drive failure — and have experienced that. But I have never thought much about thieves.
My current strategy is two drives in my main machine and one is daily mirror of the main one. Unlikely that both would fail, but weird stuff like a power supply gone wild could kill them both. So a third removable drive comes into play. Any every real hacking project is “on the cloud” (i.e. Github). How could this be improved? Well, by storing that removable drive off-site (or in my gun safe). Maybe a fourth removable drive that a friend would store for me, but I am doubtful about doing that.
Another thing the pros recommend is testing your backups. I have heard many stories about outfits grabbing their backups after a disaster and finding out that they weren’t what they thought they were.
I feel obligated to mention mega.nz – after taking much more time than I care to admin researching a cloud backup solution, I found them to be refreshingly hacker friendly. 20GB on the free account, although I’ve paid for the first tier. They don’t assume you’re computer illiterate (unlike the big names), and allow setting as many local / cloud sync pairs as you like. You can delete the default pair if you want (I don’t want to be forced to have a DropBox / OneDrive folder on my PC!). Different sync pairs on your different PCs. Android app so you can get you stuff on the go.
When I messed up and recharged my client’s account instead of my personal one, they responded within the hour and sorted out my mess, even though the sun had set in New Zealand when I emailed them.
PS: I have absolutely no affiliation – just a happy customer since 2015 – and think it’s the right mix of non-pushing-stuff-down-my-throat, and get-out-of-my-face-and-do-what-I -tell-you.
A very painful lesson I first learnt in the days of MS-DOS and floppy disks.
del *.asm is too close to dir *.asm, and one day the inevitable happened.
Oh well, sorry to hear. I can relate to that.. Loosing source files is bad. :(
Um, maybe just use “ERASE” as an alternative to “DEL” then.
It’s a lesser known command. I learned about it when reading an old PC-DOS manual.
– I know it’s a bit too late for that, maybe.
I recommend MSP360 (aka Cloudberry) for backup. Very sophisticated backup strategies including, block level incrementals, encryption where you control the key, bare metal restore, automated recovery from intermittent network outages, and automated data retention times and cleanup. My favorite feature is what I call automated two-level back that first backs up to local disk followed by backing up the backup to another location or the cloud of your choice. I use AWS glacier for second level. Been using it for 6 years … very solid. I test restores at least annually and never had a failure. I don’t get anything from this promotion. At the time I selected MSP360 I evaluated almost every home user backup known to man. No others compared.
I’ve had my files separated into two different categories for years and years already: the stuff I really do not want to lose and the stuff I won’t like losing, but that is not irreplaceable. The first category weighs in at about ~5GiB, the latter at 70TiB.
It’s obviously far easier to back up the first category. Those files are stored on cloud-storage and are synced automatically between my devices — including my phone, since ~5GiB of files is nothing nowadays on a modern phone –, whenever files change, but also the system maintains 5 previous versions of those changed files, so I can easily go back to a previous version, should a file get corrupted. I also take offline-backups once a week. All in all, those files are reasonably safe for a home-user without enterprise-level resources to avail oneself to.
The basis of my backup is a network drive. This has two benefits: first, all valuable files from the six-seven computers working in my house are backed up in a single place, from which they can be regularly copied to an offline disc (so no ransomware can touch it). The second advantage is that the NAS has limited space, so whoever is in charge of the given computer must manage their data in such a way that only important files are backed up. They are often reminded that they _should_ expect their drives to fail at any given moment and that they _will_ lose every bit of data that is not included in the ‘plan’.
I also make a separate mirror of my system drive, but this is rather for convenience than safety – that way, in case of trouble, I can just swap the drive, download the backups and keep working without reinstalling everything. Although it rather _was_ convenient, as it is now the mirror of M.2 copied on a regular SSD cannot be booted up :(
Anyone know of a good article on curating your decades of poor backups? I fell into the bad habit of duplicating entire directories as revision control and now have tons of duplicates that need to be cleaned up. I had a bad experience with Duplicate File Finder about a decade ago. Before doing a cleanup I practiced on some test directories and thought I had it all figured out. But I still managed to delete the wrong version of a bunch of files…
Other times I’d find that after backing up from one drive to another that my pictures or pdfs would somehow get corrupted… do any of these backup programs actually verify the file is correctly backed up?
tools like Kdiff3 or BeyondCompare are great for identifying what is different between your duplicated directory and between the ‘same’ file as well.
If you are going to work over many computers setting up a fast local NAS for all your data to sync to when at home or an internet facing sync if some of these computers will spend prolonged periods away from your local network is a must. Keeps all the important files in a consistent place across machines and means you naturally end up with backups as each computer syncs and keeps the updated versions of every file and folder it should.
Though likely not every file on the NAS. So you don’t even need big drives in every machine to benefit somewhat, having at least two and sometimes more copies of everything – I assume your music studio machine for instance has no need to archive your writing tools and video stuff, and the roving laptop you write on needs not store all the music or video, while the editing PC probably does want local access to all your old video projects (etc). So while the NAS must have the capacity to hold it all the machines themselves need only enough to sync the data important to their role (or even none at all if they are only ever used at home and can work over the network – keep meaning to set up network booting for various machines here so they don’t need local storage at all).
Several discussions have mentioned the issue of worrying about historical backups. My advice is simple. Forget about them. You will probably never need them and if you do, you can dig through them then. Just put them on a shelf or cabinet, label them, and get on with life. Drives are cheap, your time is precious.
What is worth worrying about is what you are doing now and getting some kind of organization going. If you find you need a certain historical item, then dig it up and put it in the proper place in the wonderful new scheme you have developed.
May I make an advertisement for SyncThing? Not per definition a backup program, but a nice tool to multiply folders at any location. From the cabin on my boat to the soundproof shed deep down inside to the land home base, depending on whether there is a net or not.
Can recommend syncthing, or resilio, both of which are windows/linux. Both are a bit finicky in terms of setup, but do the job of keeping multiple sytems “in-sync” as per their names. Again, they are not “backup” programs per-se, as they copy 1:1, but use deduplication on the copy side. Versioning is also done, but copies are “in the clear”.
Personally, I use rsync, and use “duplicati” for off-site, cloud backup. 1Ttb for 6 accounts on onedrive for $109 is a damn good price, can barely buy a drive for that price. Backups are encrypted of course, and filenames are even obfuscted.
Jesus saves. Everyone else has to do backups.
Jesus saves, but Buddha makes incremental backups.
I feel for you.
For the last many years I have had a backup regimen based on rsync where I use the –link-dest option to make what is basically incremental backups but where each backup is a separate, complete directory structure where unchanged files are hard-linked on the server and only changed or new files copied over.
This offers protection from my own stupidity like being able to go back in time and find an earlier (or existing, have I done over-zealous deletions) version of a given file as well as malicious destruction of my files as in ransomware and it’s ilk. Backing up mangled files will only affect the current backup but will keep previous backups intact.
At regular intervals cron-jobs consolidate previous backups so I do not have a gazillion backups I will never look at.
My brother, a friend and I have a pact where we use each other’s NAS systems for this purpose, so I do backups to my own NAS, my brother’s and my friend’s; my brother to mine and my friend’s; my friend to mine and my brother’s.
In an emergency I could have either copy my data to a separate harddisk and have that sent by courier, but in normal day-to-day use it has only been necessary to copy the occasional file in over the network.
We each have had to invest in larger drives than otherwise but since none of us are doing anything in the music or video industry, it is not too bad, really and I have still plenty of space left on my 14TB NAS.
So now each of us has three backups scattered over three locations in two countries.
What do you when you have 35TB of local data? 3:2:1? Really?
su ; cd / ; rm -rf .
