The ChipWhisperer has been a breakthrough in hobbyist use of power analysis and glitching attacks on embedded hardware. If you own one, you surely have seen the IDC and SMA sockets on it – usable for connecting custom breakouts housing a chip you’re currently probing. Today, [MAVProxyUser] brings us a ChipWhisperer adapter for STM32F446ZEJx, which comes in a UFBGA144 package – and the adapter has quite a backstory to it.
In retro gaming world, a crowdfunding campaign for a game called PAPRIUM has seen a huge success getting funded in 2017. However, the campaign has grossly underdelivered throughout the last five years, and out of those rare cartridges delivered to backers, quite a few have faulty hardware. Getting replacements isn’t realistic at this point, so the repair attempts and game preservation efforts have been ongoing. Trouble is – there are protection mechanisms against dumping the cartridges, and one of the protection mechanisms is the built-in flash read protection of the aforementioned STM32 found on the cartridge. This board adapts the chip to a ChipWhisperer interface for protection bypass exploration, and has quite a few configuration jumpers anyone facing a similar chip is able to use – Eagle files are out there as well, in case your chip needs a slightly different approach.
With reverse-engineering underway, are we likely to see this cartridge’s defenses fall? Our assessment is ‘yes’ – it’s not like there’s a shortage of mechanisms for bypassing security ; from modchips to EMP attacks to blasting the die with a laser, hardware-reliant security is, still, quite bypassable. All in all, despite the drama around the project, this is one more reference design for the ChipWhisperer, and a fun journey to look forward to.
2 thoughts on “ChipWhisperer Adapter Helps Reverse-Engineer A Controversial Game Cartridge”
Remember when Hackaday ran a design contest, and in total surprise to many readers awarded the grand prize to a project almost no one cared about instead of a practically useful tool that is directly relevant to what many of us are actually interested in? https://hackaday.com/2014/11/13/satnogs-wins-the-2014-hackaday-prize/
Who are we still talking about 9 years later? I’ll give you a hint.. this post is about them… and it’s not satNOGS.
So is the ChipWhisperer a “breakthrough” or is it a second place project to a thing that Wikipedia can only describe with buzzword salad?
“SatNOGS (Satellite Networked Open Ground Station) project is a free software and open source hardware platform aimed to create a satellite ground station network. The scope of the project is to create a full stack of open technologies based on open standards, and the construction of a full ground station as a showcase of the stack”
OK, after reading that I should really apologize. I guess the 200K (instead of SPACE!!111) must have bought them one of those “full stacks”.
Yeah, I think you missed the point a couple of hundred kilometres back.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)